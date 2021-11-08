Are you going to buy on Good End 2021? Profeco tells you where to find it cheaper

If your credit card is shaking, it’s because Good End 2021 is here. And if your plans include making large purchases, then better know this Profeco tool that helps you find the best prices.

Before going into details, we remind you that this long-awaited event will take place from November 10 to 16. Here you can check all the stores, businesses and websites that will participate.

These days it is better to be aware of the offers; especially if you don’t want your face to be seen. To help you a little more in your search for good prices, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office launched its section “Who is who in the prices for the Good End 2021”.

This is the Profeco tool for Good End 2021

On the Profeco page you can consult the prices of 477 products of different categories such as: kitchen, electrical appliances, appliances, TV and video, audio and sound equipment, computers and cell phones, among others.

This Profeco tool is a kind of comparison of articles where brands, product specifications, minimum, maximum and average prices are broken down.

To use the tool you just have to go to the site and select your city and municipality / mayor’s office. Subsequently, choose the category and the product for which you want to check the price.

The Profeco page shows what has been the behavior of the price of products from September 2021 to date. Information that can serve you a lot for Good End 2021 and so you can see how real the offer / discount they are doing is.

Likewise, indicate which is the establishment with the lowest price found. For example, we check the phone details Samsung Galaxy A 31 from the Benito Juárez mayor’s office in CDMX.

The Profeco page indicates that the highest price found was $ 7,999, while the lowest was $ 5,947.

With the icon of a green check mark you will see in which store / establishment the lowest price was. In this case, it was at the University Walmart.

In the chart it shows, we can see that the lowest price was in September and has since risen to $ 5,947. If we were interested, we would definitely be waiting for the offers at this branch in Good End 2021.

What do you think of this tool? Do you already know what you are going to look for in Good End 2021?

