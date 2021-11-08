Anticoagulants are safe in factor XI deficiency, study finds

The gene that causes hemophilia C can be expressed in both men and women.

There are clinical cases of patients with hemophilia C who develop ischemia.

It may sound contradictory to say that a patient with hemophilia is capable of developing thrombosis or emboli, because theoretically it is difficult for them to clot to avoid bleeding. However, there are cases hemophilia patients C who develop ischemia and need anticoagulants to reduce the danger and effects of thrombi.

Is now dangerous giving blood thinners to people with factor XI deficiency to control thrombi? A team of researchers from the University of Murcia, in Spain, wanted to find out.

Hemophilia C

A small accidental cut can be a risk fatal to a hemophiliacsince your blood does not have the ability to clot and it could end up bleeding.

Something similar happens with those who suffer from factor XI deficiency. When you have this condition, also known as hemophilia C or Rosenthal syndrome, your liver does not produce enough of the proenzyme involved in the clotting process. Therefore, they have irregular bleeding in the urine or nose and can bleed to death in surgery.

However, unlike patients with hemophilia A or B, patients factor deficiency patients XI did not present spontaneous internal bleeding. Likewise, the gene that causes hemophilia C can be expressed in both men and women, while hemophilia A and B are mostly experienced by men.

The gene that causes factor XI deficiency was first identified time in people of origin Ashkenazi and has also been identified in other people related to Israelis.

Although patients with hemophilia are virtually protected against thrombosis, episodes of ischemia are associated with advanced age.

The study

In the article resulting from this research, which was published in the journal Blood Advances of the American Society of Hematology, the researchers report having studied the medical records of 269 patients with moderate factor deficiency XI and a middle age 70 years.

Fifteen of these patients required some anticoagulant therapy; fourteen of them were treated with vitamin K antagonists. Thirteen of them had some cardiovascular condition (mainly atrial fibrillation) and one more had received the diagnosis of venous thrombosis. On average, patients received treatment for 40.4 months.

The results

Researchers in what would be the largest study on this topic to date were in for a surprise: Only two of the patients had irregular bleeding during treatment on a single occasion.

Since the effect of vitamin K antagonists in a non-hemophilic patient is similar (and not cumulative) to that already in patients with moderate factor XI deficiency, the research team concluded that there are no additional bleeding risks.

However, they believe that it is better to carry out more studies to confirm the trend, as well as to analyze if the same happens with those who have severe factor XI deficiency.