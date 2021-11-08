Annoyance within Liga MX for comments with homophobic tone from ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

ESPN Digital was able to learn that within the Liga MX there is annoyance due to the way ‘Tuca’ expressed himself in a press conference after the match between Tigres and Juárez

MEXICO – There is discomfort towards the interior of the MX League, around what was expressed by Ricardo Ferretti at the beginning of the press conference, after the match between Tigers vs Braves of Ciudad Juarez last Saturday, which ended 3-0 in favor of the felines at El Volcán.

Addressing reporters in the press room, Ferretti asked: ‘Are there old women? No, right’, fagots? Who is going to be the first fag?… Pure males then! How good, they have selected well ”.

Ricardo Ferretti, during the game between Tigres and Bravos. Imago 7

ESPN Digital was able to know that inside the MX League There is annoyance over the way the ‘Tuca’ expressed himself and that is why he will turn his position to the Disciplinary Commission, so that this body opens an investigation on the matter and may lead to a possible sanction for the helmsman of the Juarense squad.

Fountains within the Disciplinary Commission They pointed out that the case is not yet under investigation, but that it is one of the subjects that will necessarily be brought to the meeting, where matters related to the last day of the regular tournament will also be reviewed.

“This issue will be discussed at the meeting on Monday afternoon and from there decisions will be made; if an investigation is opened, if not, or whatever,” it was said.

On the other hand, it was stated that Liga MX “will support whatever the Disciplinary Commission decides.”

On the other hand, ESPN Digital tried to obtain the opinion of the president of the Braves, Miguel Angel Garza, about the words of Ricardo Ferretti, but there was no response from the manager.