Anne Hathaway was saved by Meryl Streep and faced Rachel McAdams

Anne Hathaway had difficult times in her career and, in part, it is due to great stars. Find out what happened between them.

In recent weeks, El Diablo wears Fashion became a trend again and all thanks to the sad statements of the legendary Meryl Streep. However, now, the most iconic fashion movie of 2006 got all the attention for the sadness that, too, brought to him. Anne Hathaway, the incomparable Andy Sachs and who rose to international fame thanks to this role and, from there, success did not stop her career.

Hardworking, strong, daring, responsible and a fighter are some of the characteristics that define the character of Andy. And, likewise, they are the same definitions that enter for the actress Anne Hathaway, who must have shown FOX 2000 that she was suitable for the role since, Given how unknown she was at the time, the network wanted another interpreter who would capture the attention of the audience.

So much so that, due to the success she was reaping, for example, Rachel McAdams after her participation in Diario de una Pasión and Mean Girls, her name was the favorite for the production company. However, the artist rejected the role three times, the same times that the chain offered it to her and, according to what David Frankel (director of the film) explained a while ago, “the studio was determined to have her and she not to”.

That’s why McAdams’ refusal to play Andy was one less obstacle for Hathaway, but the studio still refused to hire her. It is that, from what transpired, she never reached the top 5 of the production company since, before her name, stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kristen Dunst, who like Rachel refused to work in this feature film.

In fact, before so many artists already known worldwide, for the production company of El Diablo Viste a la Moda, Anne was the ninth. However, beyond all, the actress continued to insist and even went to the office of the then executive vice president of Fox and begged him to hire her. That is why, this insistence attracted much attention from, neither more nor less, than Meryl Streep.

According to what the legendary interpreter herself recounted, she was delighted with the work of Anne Hathaway at Borkeback Mountain, so he knew that working alongside him was going to be most enjoyable. And, at Streep’s request, the famous Andy received the long-awaited call: “when I got the paper I ran screaming through my apartment”, He counted.