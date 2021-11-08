Anne Hathaway and Shakira teach how to wear mini skirts with elegance

Anne Hathaway and Shakira are successful in what they do, one in the acting and the other in music.

Both harvest successes in their careers while they also meet their role from mom in her 30s and 40s.

But, they have another thing in common, and that is They enjoy a great style, showing off elegant and modern looks.

One of the garments that have shown that you can lead to these ages without complexes and with pride are the miniskirts.

They have worn and combined them in the most comfortable, without losing the elegance, giving classes of style and confidence.

Shakira and Anne Hathaway give style classes with miniskirts

Denim mini skirt with t-shirt

Shakira wore a modern and chic look recently made up of a Denim miniskirt that she paired with a colorful T-shirt.

This look complemented it with white ankle boots, and her hair she wore loose and in waves, looking beautiful and youthful.

Mini skirt with shirt

To their 38 and after having two children, Anne Hathaway looks better than ever and she knows how to wear a mini skirt with style and elegance.

The actress wore a black and white plaid miniskirt with a white shirt, that she wore inside her skirt and added a thick black belt.

Flight and tennis miniskirt

The singer has shown that she can look youthful and elegant by wearing a white ruffled miniskirt.

This look was complemented with a striped sweater in white and green and wore it with some white tennis shoes and a green belt.

Pleated mini skirt with heels

The actress dazzled with a total black very chic and comfortable, composed of a short black pleated leather skirt.

Complemented with a black sweater that she wore inside, and some black stilettos, wasting class and elegance.