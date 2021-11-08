Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had the best chemistry in Spider-Man and there’s proof

The Spider-Man movies do not stop being on everyone’s lips. Since the announcement of No way home, many fans remembered the tapes they starred in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire before Tom Holland’s arrival at Marvel. This is because, in the next tape of the wall-crawler, the three can coincide together, thus generating the first spiderverse.

However, the truth is that Spider-Man: No Way Home It also caused a lot of sensation because Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romance just a few months ago. With this, the actors joined the tradition since Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also dated their co-stars, Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone respectively.

But, among the three interpreters of Peter Parker, it was one who harvested the most chemistry with his partner. Is about Andrew Garfield, who for four years starred in one of Hollywood’s most beloved romances alongside Emma Stone. The actors were the interpreters of Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2.

From the movies, both Garfield and Stone transmitted an unmatched chemistry, so their relationship was something to be expected for the fans. However, when they showed more tenderness and love was during the presentations outside the films. In promotional interviews, red carpets or the odd event, they showed a complicity that has rarely been seen in the industry.

In fact, even though Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship was one of the most anticipated and acclaimed in the MCU, it still can’t match Andrew and Emma’s. This is because the new Peter Parker and MJ have a much lower profile than their predecessors had. They no longer hide their love, but they are not as complicit as Garfield and Stone did.