AMLO does not support the aspirationists but there he has “El Canelo” Álvarez

After this Monday the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador he congratulated Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez on his morning for his win this weekend against boxer Caleb Plant, Diego Fernandez de Cevallos “Chief Diego” criticized that the president of Mexico “does not support the aspirationists.”

“He can’t stand the ‘aspirationists’, but there he has Canelo, 4 times champion, an example for young people and the pride of Mexico. Have him learn! ”Wrote“ El Jefe Diego ”on social networks.

Tartufo can’t stand the “aspirationists”, but there he has Canelo, 4 times champion, an example for young people and the pride of Mexico. Have for you to learn! – Diego Fernández de Cevallos (@DiegoFC) November 8, 2021

At the National Palace, López Obrador also congratulated Sergio “Checo” Pérez for his win this weekend.

“Canelo Álvarez won the super middleweight championship and Checo Pérez obtained the third position of the Mexican Grand Prix and is the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Congratulations to Saúl Canelo Álvarez who won a fight and Checo Pérez who was third in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Checo is important because as everyone knows about sports that a Mexican did not occupy a place in the podium in our country, but here it ranked third, so congratulations, “said López Obrador.

The President said that everything related to sports should be promoted and the outstanding athletes of the country should be recognized: “Julio César Chávez, and there is Canelo following in his footsteps; Fernando Valenzuela, and there is Julio Urias following in his footsteps; Hugo Sánchez, one of the greats, and there are footballers following in their footsteps, you always have to remember and support them ”.

Also read: Gerado Velázquez de León.- Idols are no longer in football

ed