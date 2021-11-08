Amber Heard, exhausted after her harsh Aquaman 2 training

MADRID, Aug 13 (CulturaOcio) –

Amber Heard is preparing to be Mera again. After fully confirming her participation in the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, the actress takes the opportunity to share an image of how seriously she is taking her return to the DC universe. The artist faces tough training sessions that leave her completely exhausted.

It has been in social networks where the actress has shared a snapshot in which she appears on the ground, completely stretched out and looking tired. “Another day at the office,” writes the interpreter. It seems that the preparation to resume his character in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is quite tough, from the expression on Heard’s face.

The actress has taken it very seriously, since the premiere of the film directed by James Wan is scheduled for December next year. Quite the opposite of other co-stars like Jason Momoa himself, who confessed last month on Jimmy Kimmel’s show that he hadn’t yet “started training.”

This photo emerges in the middle of the judicial process between the actress and Johnny Depp. Recently, one of the film’s producers showed his public support for the actress, stating that he rejected any pressure from the public to replace the interpreter.

The image also shows that Heard is completely oblivious to the controversy that arose related to the Donostia Award that her ex-husband will receive from the San Sebastian Festival and that it has already aroused outrage from the film industry, such as the Association of Women Filmmakers, who issued a statement taking a position against it. The contest has already responded with a statement defending the award based on the presumption of innocence.

