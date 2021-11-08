Aquaman 2: Amber Heard delights fans with new look from set

In the midst of the legal battle against Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard continues her artistic career and brings us a behind-the-scenes photo of Mera, whom she plays in the movie Aquaman (73%) and will reprise her role as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , a film that will be released in winter 2022. In it we will have Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry (Aquaman), the legitimate ruler of Atlantis, to Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Momoa He tested positive for Covid-19, he seems to be well resting at home, therefore the filming is inactive at the moment until the actor recovers.

With a dazzling and characteristic red hair, Amber heard He will play Mera once again and apparently he is happy with it, because from his Twitter account he shares a photo behind the scenes where he is seen wearing the vibrant color. Heard published the photo with the intention of lifting the spirits of the fans, as it is known that the filming is not progressing because Momoa still resting in quarantine. Along with the photo, the actress wrote the phrase “shy in front of the camera” and the comments of emotion and love from her fans do not stop appearing.

The public image of Amber has been affected since the conflict began with her ex-husband, the acclaimed actor Johnny depp, with whom he crossed serious accusations of domestic violence; The actor stated that if he did not obey his wife’s rules at all times, all hell broke loose at home. By Heard, there were also confessions of having been a victim of violence, as the actress assures that Depp He went so far as to throw a bottle of Champagne and a cell phone in his face.

Some time later, a British newspaper pointed to Depp as a “wife beater,” for which the actor took action and the actor’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against defamatory charges. At the end of the trial against The Sun, Heard she was the winner, but before the public many no longer see her as the victim, since Depp made public audios where she admitted to having attacked him.

One week before, Amber heard shared another photo of her in the studio, ready to start her work.

Despite all the scandals she’s been involved in, Amber he has continued standing, and continues with his projects. At some point, it was believed that due to the problem with Johnny, Heard We would already be asked to return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost KingdomThere was even a rumor going around that Emilia Clarke would take the role. However, as you can see, there were no complications in relation to that issue, since we have already seen the actress working again in the production of Aquaman.

On AquamanWe saw Mera working alongside Arthur and the duo is expected to return for the next film. Mera is a Xebellian warrior princess, daughter of King Nereus and raised by Queen Atlanna of Atlantis. She enlisted Arthur’s help to find Atlan’s trident, and stop her then fiancé, King Orm Marius. At the end of the film they manage to defeat the villain and eventually Arthur becomes King of Atlantis and establishes a romantic relationship with Mera.

The new Atlantean film, like the first, will be directed by James Wan, Malaysian producer, director and screenwriter, who is also known for directing films such as Saw: The Macabre Game (48%), Dead silence and Death sentence, The Night of the Demon (66%), and The Conjuring (86%). Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promises to be a worthy continuation of its predecessor, with incredible underwater action scenes and a thrilling story.

