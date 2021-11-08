Amazon Prime: This is the best romantic comedy for this Wednesday

After your arrival at Mexico, Amazon Prime Video has managed to position itself as one of the most popular streaming platforms among people who love movies and television. Thanks to the availability of thousands of titles of different genres, Prime has been gaining more subscribers over the years. weather. If you want to be on this list or just want to enjoy a romantic comedy this afternoon, this is for you.

The romantic movies are one of the favorite genres of the fanatic public to know that, in most cases, there will be a happy ending. The premise in these productions focuses on the relationship between two people who have an unexpected encounter and, despite the attraction, must face a series of challenges to unleash your Romance. Although some modifications can be found, this is usually the main structure of our favorite films. As in the following recommendation.

Prime Video is one of the favorite streaming platforms. Photo: Pixabay

A trip that you don’t want to miss

It all starts when a young woman is presenting the flagship product of the company in which he works, with high expectations, seeks to get the people responsible for a cruise to acquire a popular drink among the youth of the moment. After a series of incidents, the executives they flatly deny to reach an agreement and our protagonist must return disappointed to home.

A flight attendant realizes that Emma is not having a great day and proposes to exchange her coach seat for one in first class, which she accepts without hesitation. After a few minutes in which all the passengers finish boarding, Emma meets a attractive companion. The plane takes off and everything is perfect until the plane begins to jerk in such a way violent the young woman panics.

Photo: Twitter @ Honky275

What happens next?

Emma, ​​in a outburst of sincerity derived from the presentiment that he will die, he begins to tell the most intimate details of his life to the handsome unknown who listens to her attentively throughout the flight from Chicago to New York. Once a except, both characters say goodbye and it seems that Emma’s life continues as if nothing had happened. However, life has a surprise.

With the news that the owner of the company will come to visit, Emma’s work will be complicates a bit. The protagonist realizes that the man to whom she narrated all her secrets in great detail it is Jack Harper, the man who founded the empire in which she works. Both will form a link that, despite what happened, will not be exempt from mystery.

Photo: Twitter @decentdaydream

