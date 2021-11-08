Amanda Seyfried risks and wins with the great tulle dress that we did not expect

The big movie night is here! Today Hollywood dresses up to host the most atypical edition of the Oscar awards, awards usually given in February that this time have been delayed due to the pandemic. Despite the fact that this night will be marked, as it cannot be otherwise, by sanitary measures, which is why we will see fewer attendees than usual pose before the cameras, The red carpet has rolled out in Los Angeles to host a great parade of stars. Between them, Amanda seyfried, one of the guests who has made us dream of her great modern Cinderella dress.

High impact dress

The actress is one of the stars of the night due to her nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Mank, and he wanted to step on the red carpet in style again. Yes at the Golden Globes (which he attended telematically) opted for a slim coral design with the mermaid silhouette of Oscar de la Renta, this time he has radically changed his strategy and has opted for a romantic cupcake style piece. Belonging to Armani Privé, the Haute Couture line from the Italian house, this model has a corset-style body that fits up to the hips, from where it starts a voluminous skirt made from dozens of layers of tulle.

A very sugary princess

Although this structured fabric is usually associated with hyperromantic garments worthy of fairytale princesses, the truth is that Amanda’s look manages to break with all the clichés both for its color and for its dizzying neckline, decorated with micro-ruffles. It is dyed in an intense red tone, one of the great classics in this type of galas, and it has a large ‘V’ opening, two points that give the dress a much more sugary and sexy air without neglecting the expected glamor. in this quote. The actress wanted to coordinate it with her makeup and has chosen to a velvety lipstick in the same color range, although slightly darker.

As for the hairstyle, she has worn her characteristic blonde hair in a polished gathered low with parting in the middle and wavy bangs In the purest 1940s style, which allowed us to perfectly appreciate her yellow diamond earrings signed by Forevermark. She has dispensed with a purse and has completed with a golden bracelet.

