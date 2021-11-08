Amanda Seyfried reveals her panic attacks due to fame

For his performance in many movies and series such as ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Bad Girls’ or ‘Les Miserables’, Amanda seyfried She is a well-known actress for many years. We could say that it is a big screen legend for almost 20 years.

Recently, the American journalist Willie geist, conducted an interview with Amanda on the ‘Today’ show, where they talked about the actress’ new project: the movie ‘Mank’.

The actress took advantage of the interview to talk about a topic that worries her a lot. Admitted that suffer from anxiety and panic attacks for being in the center of everyone’s attention. He confessed to Willie that this panic “feels like life and death.”

“That is actually a panic attack,” he shared. “Your body just goes fight or flight. The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after the panic attack is something extraordinary. You feel relieved and your body recovers in some way. It’s weird because it’s physical, but it starts in your head. “

She said that she no longer knows what to do to make people treat her like a normal person. “Every time I meet someone new, I despair because they understand that they can talk to me. I want to relate like the others, because I am like the others “.

In addition, during her interview the actress had a very special visit. His bbaby of only six months appeared by surprise when the interview was about to conclude. Amanda mentioned that thanks to the pandemic she has been able to “work much more from home”, close to her children. “The benefits outweigh everything,” he said.

The protagonist of ‘Mank’ is married to Thomas Sadoski for four years and has two children. In 2017, she had her first daughter, Nina Sadoski, and last year she gave birth to their second child, Thomas. The four of them they live on a farm in the Catskills, upstate New York.

Amanda recently received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Marion Davies in the movie ‘Mank’. “I still don’t believe it,” he said. “It is an achievement that I would never have expected. I was never desperate to achieve it.”

