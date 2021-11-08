Amal Clooney with a look to go out to dinner that has left us speechless (and George’s detail)

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin they leave the restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea restaurant in New York City, after the premiere of the actor’s new film, The Tender Bar. And Amal decided show legs to the fullest. Your ally? a blue viscose mini dress from Stella McCartney. Sleeveless and layered, the best was behind: a large train that reached to the ground teaches glamor the rocker style of the garment. Amal completed her look with some metallic stilettos and pointed finishes. George’s detail to match his wife’s spectacularity is noteworthy: a mask the same color as Amal’s dress.

THE NAVY BLUE KING OF THE NIGHT

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin leave the restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea restaurant in New York City.Gtres

Although this year is the draped dresses are the trendsetters for the evening, the cut out dresses. The asymmetry as one of the best options to teach body and, especially leg, is also a trend. What is indisputable is the bright navy blue. We look for the best options.

AND THREE LOW COST OPTIONS

Fluid puff sleeve dress. Uterqe (159 euros).Uterqe

Satin dress with halter neckline and jewel detail. Zara (29.95 euros).Zara

Dress with lace details. Mango (49.99 euros).Mango

