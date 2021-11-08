Alec Baldwin shooting has people calling for computer shots

Creating a realistic mouth flare is a key part of the problem

This note is a translation made by The newspaper of the note The Alec Baldwin shooting has some people calling for only computer-generated gunshots. It’s not as easy as it sounds, original from The Washington Post.

Digital effects have helped Sandra Bullock traverse space, a sports car dart between skyscrapers, and even Robert De Niro to return to the age of 30.

But can you make a character fire a weapon?

The question of whether digital effects could replace the firing of a gun on a television or movie set has been circulating in politics and entertainment since the Alec Baldwin incident in “Rust,” in which the actor He unknowingly fired a real gun that was handed to him. , killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Several creators promised to stop using real guns on set, 60,000 people signed a petition supporting such a move, and a California state senator even said he would introduce a bill to ban firearms on set.

But many directors have long preferred to see actual gun shots, which they believe looks better and keeps viewers more interested in their story. Technology is now advancing to the point where they would have less reason to resist, but it is progress that is stalled.

It turns out that traditional computer-generated (CG) imagery can achieve some, but not all, of the effect of a traditional firearm. One innovation, photogrammetry, can reproduce the full effect of a real weapon, but it is a more complicated and expensive process.

A real life pistol shot can be divided into three components: the recoil of the weapon; muzzle flash (that burst of light that occurs when hot, high-pressure gas mixes with air as it exits the weapon); and the impact when the projectile hits the front of the cartridge.

Using a real gun to fire a target (that is, a cartridge without the projectile) is a traditional Hollywood way of recreating a shot. Why not? It perfectly captures the first two parts of the process. The actor is pulling the trigger of a real gun, causing a recoil, and the real gun creates a real muzzle flash; blank space just means there is no bullet at the tip. The third part is in charge of squibs, micro-explosive charges distributed elsewhere, which are programmed to detonate, releasing a substance like ketchup on a shirt or poking a hole in a wall.

Innovate and try to do this without a real weapon means that technology must intervene.

The first part can be replicated with an air pistol or BB that creates a similar, if not exact, recoil as a traditional pistol. The last part, the detonator, does not require an active weapon. Cannon flash? That is more difficult.

CG can create a light that looks pretty cool. And anyway, a shot is usually one or two frames long.

But in real life, a blinding flash does not remain static on the gun, it bathes the entire room and everything in it with light. That is where the problems begin.

“We can do the flash pretty easily,” said Marc Côté, a veteran visual effects supervisor who has worked on the HBO hit “Big Little Lies,” Apple TV Plus’s “The Morning Show,” and the epic 3D adventure of 2011 »Immortals«. “Making the light spread over the characters and the setting is the tricky thing.”

In other words, a gun in CG can be fired, but the light from it doesn’t go anywhere, it just stops at the end of the barrel like one of those mini flags on a clown gun.

This is where photogrammetry, an on-screen tool that converts images from two to three dimensions, can help. The tool is fairly new and many effects houses don’t use it regularly. (The term generally refers to the use of photos to measure distances between objects, but filmmakers use it to mean creating depth from that measurement process.)

A photogrammetric tool relies on photos to analyze distances, then calculates the data it collects to represent the images with true depth; basically, it makes still images look dynamic. Photogrammetry was employed one of the first times in Hollywood in a heartbreaking mid-air scene in the 2008 James Bond film “Quantum of Solace,” making it appear that Daniel Craig and Olga Kurlyenko were in free fall from a plane that was crashed when they were actually standing. in a wind tunnel in England.

Virtual reality companies, such as Sólfar Studios, a cutting-edge Icelandic company that created a piece of Everest climbing content without leaving Reykjavik, use it. Also video game designers.

Côté implemented it in “Big Little Lies” so that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon appeared to be in a cafe in Monterey, California, and they weren’t around. The effects genius and the Montreal-based studio he founded, Real By Fake, increased their use of the technology during the covid shutdowns, when it became essential to have a real-life feel without people around.

By the way, such technology is not relevant only for media content. It has a wide range of applications, from medical research to real estate listings, where remotely reproducing depth can be essential for studying disease or promoting a property.

Côté said that the tool can also be used to represent a real shot. The still image of the flash at the end of the gun would be photogrammetric, so to speak, to spread to the rest of the room, and even a smart viewer wouldn’t notice. It would only take a ton of extra hours as it would create a new special effect each time and would spend a few thousand dollars each time a gun was fired.

Some public officials say that the move to digital is crucial. “Those who work behind the scenes to entertain and bring joy to millions of people around the world should not worry about returning home safely to their family,” said California legislator Democrat Dave Cortese, announcing his bill. Of law.

Several Hollywood veterans also say the change is worth it. “There is no reason to have weapons loaded with spotlights or anything else on set”, tweeted the “Mare of Easttown” director Craig Zobel. “It should be completely forbidden. Now there are computers. The shots at Mare of Easttown are all digital. You can probably tell, but who cares? It is an unnecessary risk. (Many of us probably couldn’t know.) Eric Kripke, showrunner for Amazon’s “The Boys,” expressed a feeling Similary . (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Others went even further. “As of today, ‘The Rookie’ policy is that all shooting on set will be Air Soft pistols with computer-generated muzzle flashes added in post,” said Alexi Hawley, showrunner of the ABC crime drama.

“There will be no more ‘live weapons’ on the program,” he added, noting that the safety of the synthetic was worth the sacrifice in realism. The problem at the heart of CG shooting is the same that underlies much of cutting-edge content innovation, from deep fakes to autotuning. It is a question of whether technical reproductions can keep up with physical reality and the trade-offs, ethically and qualitatively, when trying.

Of course, here’s a Catch-22: productions with the least experienced personnel to protect weapons, such as the low-budget “Rust,” are also less likely to be able to afford expensive effects. By Côté’s calculations, a production with numerous computer-generated shootings could add up to tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs.

It may take a while before technology gets cheaper. Until then, productions could go another way, like showing the weapon from a far angle, or in a dark room where the muzzle flash wouldn’t spread as much. Without technological means, Hollywood could prove its most reliable innovation: the solution.

