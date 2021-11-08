After a long time, Britney Spears went out for a walk with her children: “It was unbelievably cool.”

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
38

It took several years for Britney Spears she could finally free herself from the tutelage of her father, who practically took over her professional and personal life, distancing her even from her loved ones. All that is already behind us, and from that historic September 29, the artist decided to start recovering something from all that lost time. In this context, a couple of days ago he had an outing with his children, and on his social networks he shared his joy with everyone.

Britney began to rearrange her life and her fans yearn for a return to the stage.

Through her Instagram account, the American singer He uploaded a video in which he compiled some images of his outing with the teenagers. In addition, she wrote a text to give details of her visit to the museum of the immersive experiences of the painter Vincent Van Gogh: “My children and I went to the amazing @vangoghla. It was incredibly cool. Obviously I don’t go out much, so I was very excited”, started Britney Spears.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here