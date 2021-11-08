After a long time, Britney Spears went out for a walk with her children: “It was unbelievably cool.”

It took several years for Britney Spears she could finally free herself from the tutelage of her father, who practically took over her professional and personal life, distancing her even from her loved ones. All that is already behind us, and from that historic September 29, the artist decided to start recovering something from all that lost time. In this context, a couple of days ago he had an outing with his children, and on his social networks he shared his joy with everyone.

Britney began to rearrange her life and her fans yearn for a return to the stage.

Through her Instagram account, the American singer He uploaded a video in which he compiled some images of his outing with the teenagers. In addition, she wrote a text to give details of her visit to the museum of the immersive experiences of the painter Vincent Van Gogh: “My children and I went to the amazing @vangoghla. It was incredibly cool. Obviously I don’t go out much, so I was very excited”, started Britney Spears.

Then, the author of “Lucky” made a wry comment dedicated to those who harassed her during the last thirteen years, although without naming names: “I went with the people who would love me anyway no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth” . To close, Britney Spears made an important clarification about the funny ending of the clip: “At the end of the video, a friend and I played and danced to the beat of the music. Don’t worry, it was VIP, so there was no one else. We have to play for real! “.

Healing for your soul

At the beginning of this week, Britney shared a cute photo on her social network in which she is seen with her two children, when they were still babies. It is evident that one of the things that caused the dancer the most pain was the fact that she had been so estranged from them, and perhaps that is the reason why she now tries by all means to be by their side.