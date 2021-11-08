Adele shines in the company of her boyfriend Rich Paul, during their first concert in four years

Adele, just a few days before the world premiere of his new album “30“, offered this Saturday night in London, England his first concert after four years.

To the event “An Audience with Adele”, held at the London Palladium, various personalities gathered, including the interpreter’s boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele and Rich Paul leaving the show “An audience with Adele”

Photo: Daily Mail

In the images leaked by Daily Mail you can see the spectacular black dress that Adele chose for the gala, which will be broadcast on November 21 through ITV. Meanwhile, her boyfriend chose to wear a gray velvet suit.

Rich Paul accompanied his beloved Adele in London

Photo: Daily Mail

Adele’s spectacular return was a great reason for various entertainment figures to parade on the venue’s red carpet, including: Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Stella McCartney, Bryan Cranston, Naomi Campbell, TV host Nicki Chapman and Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda.

Dua Lipa in “An audience with Adele”

Photo: Instagram

Emma Watson in “An audience with Adele”

Photo: Daily Mail

Bryan Cranston in “An audience with Adele”

Photo: Daily Mail nda

From very early on, fans of the interpreter of “Easy on me” They met in the vicinity of the property to see the artist but they did not succeed.

Recall that the most recent time Adele performed in the UK was on June 29, 2017, at Wembley Stadium, at the close of her “25 World Tour”.

It will be on November 19 when fans of the singer can fully enjoy her new album “30”

Enjoy “Easy on me” the first single from “30” Adele’s new album: