Adam Sandler had his bulldog as best man

Adam Sandler is one of the best known actors in Hollywood comedy movies. Nevertheless, It is characterized by its simplicity, since it is rarely seen with extravagances or eccentricities, and usually walk through life with shorts, a shirt and tennis shoes. Another aspect that characterizes him It is his love for his pets, since his importance is such that he even named his dog as ‘best man’ in 2003.

On June 23, 2003, the actor married model and actress Jackie Titone. EW reported that the act took place in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu with an intimate capacity, where the presence of characters such as Jack Nicholson and Rob Schneider; in addition to Winona Ryder, Dustin Hoffman and Quentin Tarantino, according Hello!.

In photos that still circulate to this day on the internet, it is observed that Titone wore a white dress with spaghetti straps and Sandler wore an elegant black tuxedo and a kippah – “Round cap, generally made of cloth, used by Jews to cover the crown, especially in religious acts “, according to the RAE- color White.

Nevertheless, the star guest of that day was his bulldog, called Meatball (‘Albóndiga’, in Spanish). The cute canine wore, in the same style as Sandler, a black tailored tuxedo, drawing everyone’s attention.

However, the most striking thing is that, During the main ceremony, Meatball himself was in charge of wearing the wedding rings before the bride and groom. In a video retrieved from Adam Sandler’s website, we see that, while the actors contracted marriage, they call the puppy to present himself with the rings, which Sandler takes on his back, showing that perhaps Sandler is as spontaneous in life as in his movies.

Adam Sandler brought him into the public sphere by publishing ‘A Day With The Meatball’, a 2 minute short film in which Sandler shows what a normal day is supposed to be for Meatball, where he goes to school, skates, plays baseball, skates, goes out at night …

Nevertheless, Meatball died in January 2004, and to commemorate his life, Sandler held a funeral pfor more than 100 people, who wore a T-shirt with the dog’s face, and served cake with the face of the bulldog, as reported People.

There is no doubt that Sanlder is a character like very few in Hollywood, and how much he knows how to value and give his place to his dogs, makes him even more peculiar.

