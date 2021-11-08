actor asks to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny depp is one of the most famous actors of Hollywood who has starred more than 40 movies and has enchanted each character to whom he has given life.

However, in recent years His career has been affected by the legal conflict against his former Amber Heard, where he has been accused of violence.

This has brought you both financial and career problems, because they have fired him from different films that I was about to record as the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals.

His fans have not made these decisions very well, as they think unfair since his roles are iconic and the actor does not deserve the contempt of all, for a trial that is still in progress.

Actor asks Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney prepare a spin off from Pirates of the Caribbean, where he made it clear that It will no longer have the actor, something that not only annoys and outrages his fans, but also his co-stars.

Kevin McNally, who gives life to Joshamee Gibbs, the buddy and friend of Jack Sparrow, character played by Johnny, He came to his defense and asked him to return.

“I’ve never seen any hint of a dark side in Johnny. I perceive him as a beautiful human being, so I see no impediment for him to come back and play Jack Sparrow ”, said the actor to The Express.

And he said what all his fans think. “I think there is a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirate saga, and there is a lot of truth in that. Why wouldn’t the next Pirates of the Caribbean movies feature Jack? Or with Jack playing a different role?

And he highlighted the importance of Johnny in the role of Jack. “I mean, I was reflecting on this the other day and you can easily think of stories where maybe someone is looking for Jack and walks up to Gibbs and asks ‘how can I find Jack?’ Those names can be kept alive, even in a movie where their characters don’t appear too much. “

Not much is known about the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, in fact, McNally says he has not been called to play his role as Gibbs.