A wrestler was fired from WWE and once she found a gap in OnlyFans

The wrestler Elizabeth Chihaia, better known as Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE, did not take long to find work after being fired from the famous North American wrestling company.

La macha, who is one of the most explosive fighters who have been through the ring in recent years, asked her fans on Twitter if they wanted to see her on OnlyFans, the platform for the sale of content (generally erotic) and the response was truly overwhelming. .

“Do you want to see me do an OnlyFans? Blink twice if yes, “he wrote on Twitter, where almost 20,000 people gave him their full approval.

Chihaia, 30, and owner of a statuesque body thanks to the hard exercise she does every day, currently has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and 176,000 followers on Twitter, which if you add them to OnlyFans, will make a very good talk.

Both she and her husband Karrion Kross were informed of her release last week and will have to spend approximately 30 days without being able to work at another company due to WWE’s non-compete clause.

For this reason, she found in OnlyFans an option to earn a few cinquitos and take advantage of her good looks. In addition, she announced that in the next few days she will appear on the cover of an adult magazine, so it is clear that money and proposals will not be lacking while she is unemployed.

We’ll see if he does as well on this platform as he does in fights, but the truth is that he has something to defend himself with on all sides.