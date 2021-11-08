A simple exercise that will help you lower your blood pressure

Hypertension is often known as the silent killer, as it sometimes has no symptoms. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the risk factors for this condition, and here we present an exercise of just two minutes that will help you control your blood pressure.

Doctors agree that regular physical exercise greatly reduces the risk of hypertension. Climbing stairs is one of the simplest and most effective exercises for those who want to lower blood pressure quickly, says Professor Marie Murphy, from the University of Ulster, on the podcast Just one thing from the BBC.

Thus, a study carried out by a team of Japanese researchers showed that short and regular walks help reduce pressure, recalls the expert. This concept has already been baptized as exercise snacksAs even a single minute of exercise is quite effective.

Murphy admits that stair climbing is the best exercise for hypertensive patients. He says that one of his students asked the nurses to climb the stairs of the clinic during the day. The short but regular exercise lowered his blood pressure in eight weeks.