A sexy red dress: Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Julia Roberts, which one of them wears it better?

At each call to the set, a costume designer has prepared the best outfit for each actress, but some were so well designed according to the theme of the film that they remain forever in the collective memory, There are three red dresses in the cinema, impossible to forget.

Red is a passionate color symbolizing fire, heat, revolution, action and strength. Those who wear red tThey have a vital, ambitious and material temperament, they are carried away by impulse rather than reflection. In its purest tone, red expresses sensuality, virility and energy.

On TimeX Today we present you the most iconic red dresses in cinema, those that made their protagonists look sensual, beautiful and unforgettable:

Pretty Woman (Pretty Woman- 1990)

The story that catapulted Julia Roberts to fame is a classic by now, and the only thing more memorable than the scene in which she enters a store and buys all the things in the store with her “new love” card, is the scene in which the protagonist strikes with a beautiful red dress gala, the kind that everyone dreams of ever getting dressed:

Nobody like Julia to wear this emblematic model.

Here you can see Julia in the scene:

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Nicole Kidman in “Moulin Rouge” was undoubtedly in her prime. This iconic dress had to be satin, like the name of the protagonist in the film, with its long Victorian skirt, the design was one of 400 designed for the ribbon and it became an unforgettable and passionate dress.

Nicole Kidman wore her red dress in “Moulin Rouge.”

Watch the trailer if you want to remember:

Ham, Ham (1992)

Penelope Cruz’s was not a ball gown, like the previous two. This is rather a street dress, short, simple but unforgettable. With straps and round neckline, mini silhouette and A-line skirt. Accompanied with some espadrilles and even a market bag, the journey that Silvia undertakes, the protagonist would not be the same, without that unforgettable dress.

Her simple dress remained in the memory of moviegoers.

We leave the tour for you to see it again: