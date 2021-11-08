A satellite success – Diario Alfil

JC Maraddon

The space race and the Cold War itself had a derivation in the sixties that completely changed the international communication system, which from then on began a process of globalization whose culminating point was to arrive with the development of the internet. In 1962, the American company AT&T put the first Telstar satellite into orbit, which enabled the possibility of making transatlantic television transmissions and telephone calls, which at that time represented a formidable advance. Although the Soviet Union had been conducting satellite experiments for several years, the Telstar opened a new landscape for world TV.

Of course, both powers sought to have satellites that would carry out espionage tasks and sponsored a warlike use of these devices that moved around the Earth at different heights. But that boost also had consequences for the media industry, which at that time was witnessing the growth of the television business, especially because of its potential to capture people’s attention, a quality that earned it the nickname of “silly box. ”. Just five years after the debut of the Telstar series, satellite transmissions were already in a position to achieve planetary coverage.

When that instance was reached, the BBC proposed to carry out an event that would be broadcast live via satellite, an event that finally took place on June 25, 1967 under the title of “Our World” and was seen simultaneously on 31 countries with an audience of more than 400 million people. Representatives of the culture of 14 nations followed one another on camera, from the Children of Vienna in Austria to Marshall McLuhan in Canada and Pablo Picasso in Spain. More than 54 years after that event, it is almost impossible from this hypercommunicated present time to understand the significance of such an achievement.

Perhaps its magnitude is better understood, if it is mentioned that the United Kingdom chose as spokespersons the Beatles, who at that time were the main references of universal youth. John Lennon composed especially for the occasion “All You Need is Love”, a song whose lyrics were in accordance with the pacifism that permeated his generation and which was performed in “Our World” by the four Beatles, with the choral contribution and the presence in the studio of illustrious guests such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Keith Moon, Graham Nash and Eric Clapton.

Simple according to its purpose, “All You Need is Love” was integrated into the group’s repertoire as another of their classics, initially as the A-side of their first single after the anthological album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band ”and then as the last song on the US edition of“ Magical Mystery Tour ”, an album released at the end of 1967. Like most of the songs in the beatle catalog, it has given rise to an infinity of versions, but Above all, it is considered an emblematic piece of that period, from which it rose to the stature of a hymn.

Her persistence over time led her to be the favorite of Katy Perry, the pop star who now took pleasure in recording her as part of a Christmas campaign sponsored by Gap, a textile company in which the singer herself worked before starting. his meteoric rise to fame. In a matter of hours, the video went viral with such rapidity that today it flows through social networks without us noticing. And with the same speed, many times we forget those instant hits, while “All You Need is Love” is more than half a century old.