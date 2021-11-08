The Mexican driver sent a message of gratitude to motorsport fans in Mexico and assured that it was a historic day

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez thanked all the support of the fans during the Grand Prix of Mexico City and he did not hesitate to say that it was a historic day, it will be one of the experiences that he will keep throughout his life and pass it on to future generations.

“What a special day for my career! It is a day to keep it in our hearts and share it with our grandchildren. Thanks for so much darling, you are the best! Nobody but you deserved this podium. Let’s go for more! Congratulations Max Verstappen ”, he wrote ‘Czech’ on his Twitter account.

The Mexican driver sent a message of thanks to motorsport fans in Mexico and assured that it was a historic day. @SChecoPerez

And is that ‘Czech’ Pérez He surrendered to the Mexican fans and thanked all the support they gave him throughout the weekend of Grand Prix of Mexico City. He even said at the end of the race that he always heard the screams when he passed in the area of ​​the Foro Sol.

2 Related

On the other hand, Max Verstappen, teammate of ‘Czech ‘at Red BullHe also recognized all the Mexican fans and congratulated the Mexican pilot for the podium he achieved in Aztec soil, which was the first for a national runner.

“What a victory and team performance! Simply wonderful. The start made my race and the car was amazing. Thanks Red bull, Honda Racing and everyone on the team. And those passionate fans, just amazing. congratulations ‘Czech’ Pérez for your podium. #MexicanGP “, wrote the Dutch on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the official account of Red bull racing He highlighted the results of his drivers with photos and videos, as they proudly shared a photo of the entire team outside the pits. In this image were both Verstappen and ‘Czech‘, as well as Christian Horner, director of the Austrian team, and the entire body of engineers and mechanics, as well as the rest of the staff.

In the same way, America, a club to which Czech He is a fan, he congratulated him and they recognized his love for eagles. Also, the account of the national team of Mexico sent a recognition to the pilot from Guadalajara.

“You flew like an Eagle on the track, Sergio Checo Pérez! Congratulations on third place and being the first Mexican to achieve a podium in the #MexicoGP ”, wrote the azulcremas on their Twitter account.

“Historical! Congratulations to Sergio Checo Pérez for being the first Mexican to lead the #MexicoGP and to get on the podium as third place! Let the # F1esta follow! Wrote the official Tricolor account on the same social network.

In addition, Lorena Ochoa, former player number 1 in the world in the LPGA, and also from Guadalajara, congratulated Czech for third place in the Mexican GP. “Super Sunday. Congratulations! ”Carlos Ortiz and Sergio Checo Pérez“, wrote.