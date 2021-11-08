9 canceled video games we’d die to play

Video games canceled. Two words we would never want to hear. And it is that the life of the fans of this industry seems a constant merriment, but sometimes we get tremendous disappointment when our favorite video games disappear from the map and its creators confirm that its development has been canceled.

There are times that we did not even know that these games existed. He just happened with a Hangar 13 project (creators of Mafia III) that Take-Two has canceled after investing more than 53 million dollars in its production. Apparently it was a proposal similar to Destiny, but the fact is that we will never know because the publisher has decided to cancel the project.

But the bad thing is when they are games that we have heard about, of which we have seen images or even videos and that have ended up being canceled after causing us a hype terrifying. As not everything was going to be good news, today we bring you the canceled video games that we would die to play. And we do it because, despite everything, we want to repair our broken hearts with the vague hope that someone will rescue them and they will end up jumping if we talk enough about them. It is not something exactly common, but it is not that it has never happened.

Goldeneye 007: Remastered

The classic of Nintendo 64 was one of the shooters most memorable of their time for various reasons. One, that he had a tremendously juicy license. Two, it had absolutely unforgettable four-player multiplayer. Three, which had a very varied development with shooting, stealth, great freedom of action thanks to the different gadgets of our favorite spy and a sensational level design. Last, and most importantly, because it was made by Rare. And everything those people did in those times were indisputable jewels.

When Microsoft acquired Rare commissioned a remastering of the game for Xbox 360. It was destined for Xbox Live Arcade, the perfect setting to make it a hit online. The fact is that the game was practically finished, as you can see in the leaked video that we show you below. Even so, It ended up being canceled because Nintendo, which had given its approval at first, got off the bike when it reached an agreement with Activision to create a reboot of the saga on Wii.

GoldenEye 007 XBLA (2007) – Longplay

Silent hills

The dream team formed by the teacher Hideo kojima, director Guillermo del Toro and the actor Norman reedus he was left in the absolute nothingness because of Konami. And that the game had a mythical PT demo, which drove the players crazy. My personal opinion is well known as soon as I have a drink and someone mentions the happy demo. I suppose you don’t want to know it, but you can’t do anything to stop my rattle.