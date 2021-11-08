5 superhero movies available on the platform

The Avengers

This successful film directed by Joss Whedon starts when Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s troubled adoptive brother (Chris Hemsworth), arrives on Earth to retrieve the Tesseract. After escaping from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie smulders), Loki escapes to Europe, while Fury reactivates the group dubbed Avengers.

This is how he reunites the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy renner) and Thor, who returns to Earth in search of his brother.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises

Christian bale was placed for the third and last time under the orders of Christopher Nolan to bring the ultimate ending to one of the most beloved superhero stories by critics and fans.

Batman must return to action eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, when a mysterious and dangerous terrorist named Bane makes his appearance, who wishes to destroy Gotham City. In addition, he crosses the path of the superhero Catwoman, a professional thief who is torn between what is morally correct or not.

The Man of Steel

This film marks the beginning of the DC Extended Universe, as well as being the first film where the British Henry cavill embodies the alien hero with the direction of Zack Snyder.

His story revives the original story of the superhero, since he was born in Krypton as Kal-El and whom his parents send to Earth, where he is adopted by the couple formed by Martha and Jonathan Kent.

But little Clark, as they decided to rename the little one, is not like the other children, since he possesses superpowers, such as extraordinary strength and speed. The same abilities that Clark hid until he was an adult, but that he must use in the face of different threats, especially the appearance on his adopted planet of General Zod, who before being sent to the Phantom Zone swore to destroy Jor-El’s son.

Suicide Squad

This DC film brings together great actors such as Viola Davis, Will Smith and Margot Robbie, among many others.

After being imprisoned, the seven most dangerous supervillains in the world agree to collaborate with the government in dangerous secret missions in order to clear their file. Together they are called Suicide Squad for the risk of the tasks they will face.

The Incredibles

The Oscar-winning “Best Animated Feature Film” production follows Bob and Helen Parr, who 15 years ago left behind their alter egos of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl and are now raising their three children, Violeta, Dash and Jack-Jack, having among their concerns getting them to control and hide their superpowers. However, Bob’s desire to get back into action leads him to accept a job that will endanger his life and those of his family, while fighting the evil plans of the villainous Syndrome.

