35 phrases that teach us to live in the moment

Curiosities
Keanu Reeves has his birthday today and to celebrate it we have put together a list of his most iconic phrases that show his peculiar way of seeing life and how to enjoy the moment.
Keanu Reeves meets this September 2 57 years old, the actor is one of the most spoiled of Hollywood for his talent and charisma. So to celebrate, we have put together a list of the Keanu Reeves quotes more famous that will make you admire him even more for his way of seeing life.
Keanu Reeves is one of the most versatile actors that exist today, we have seen him as a young hedonist, a spiteful prince, the one chosen to free the chains of slavery in The Matrix, like a retired assassin who returns for revenge and even giving voice to a funny toy.
But action roles are definitely his ideals, let’s just remember his performances in the Matrix and John Wick movies. But in front of and away from the cameras and scripts, Keanu Reeves has uttered did you know Phrases that you will surely like to discover.
35 Keanu Reeves quotes that teach us to live in the moment
- Don’t you sometimes have the feeling that you don’t know if you are awake or still dreaming? (Matrix)
- Tomorrow is not guaranteed So live today!
- What people don’t know about me is that I had depression a couple of years ago. I never told anyone. The person who was holding back my happiness was myself.
- When the people you love are gone, you are left alone. I miss being part of their lives and that they are part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here, what we would have done together.
- If you can make a woman laughyou are probably watching the most beautiful thing on earth of God.
- I believe in love at first sight. You want that connection, and then you want some trouble.
- I live in a department, I have everything I need Anytime you want, why would you choose a big, empty house?
- Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself raising a bank account.
- It’s when you start doing the free stuff that wings start to grow.
- Hell is here between us. Behind every wall, behind every window. It is the world behind the world. (Contastine)
- I don’t believe in destiny because I hate to think that I am not the one who controls my life.
- How cool is it for you that don’t intimidate me by your intelligence?
- The path to enlightenment is in the middle. It is the lie in the middle of all the opposite extremes.
- Are you saying the FBI is going to pay me to learn to surf !?
- Am I a hopeless romantic? I do not know.
- She was always by my side. I will always be here for her (about her sick sister).
- I choose my truckor, but it is a pity that he did not find similar understanding in the people among whom he wished to find most of everything.
- I’m an idiot. I can’t help it.
- Look up and put your headphones aside. Say hello to someone you see and maybe give someone who seems distressed a hug. Help someone
- Where people falsely claim to believe in God, with a drink of alcohol in hand, and the lack of someone who understands their religion.
- The simple act of paying attention indicates that you can take a long way.
- I can’t be part of a world where being a nice person is a disadvantage.
- Falling in love and having a relationship are two different things.
- Any actor will tell you that this profession is very difficult, it is a constant struggle to find a good script, to find characters that help you evolve.
- I could live the next centuries with what I have already earned.
- I am trying to travel. I want to go to Paris. It is probably an unrealizable dream.
- Many need happiness in order to live, I don’t.
- Sometimes we are so caught up in our daily lives that We forget to take the time to enjoy the beauty of life.
- It is always wonderful to meet women, with mystery, joy and depth. Men don’t have that; they really only have smelly underpants, or at least that’s what I found.
- It’s fun be madly in love. It’s dangerous, but it’s fun.
- I enjoy it, i love action.
- We all know that good health is more important.
- I have donated a lot and live simply, most of the time with only one suitcase in the hotels.
- I would like to read some books.
- Every moment is precious.