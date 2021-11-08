2021 Emmy Limited Series Predictions: ‘Mare of Easttown’ By A Nose

After spending the last few months lamenting how crowded the categories are about limited series, how the Television Academy needs to expand the number of nominees, and how choosing between all these worthy shows and actors is practically impossible, could it be that one series ends up dominating? field?

Yes, it’s been a while since the “Mare” craze took hold of us on Sunday nights, the weeks when we would open a Rolling Rock beer or three and contemplate the best places to hide an unsatisfying duck liver pate. But Kate Winslet’s show and lead performance persists and I wonder if that recent bias could have a crushing effect when the Emmys are presented on September 19. Read on as I consider that possibility.

LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

Mare of Easttown

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Should win: Mare of Easttown

Will win: Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet’s detective and Guy Pearce’s novelist share a happy moment in “Mare of Easttown.” (Sarah Shatz / HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” has won enough awards to fill several storage pigeonholes, in every guild imaginable: sound, wardrobe, writers, makeup artists, art directors, editors. Most of these awards were handed out in the spring, and if the Emmys had been held then, I’m sure Scott Frank’s cleverly and generously produced series would have taken it by storm. But since its start date in October seems to have been an eternity, and voters may choose to go with the riveting “Easttown,” which transcended its murder mystery trappings to become a poignant portrait of a woman struggling to go. beyond a pain that seems inescapable.

ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES / TV MOVIE

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Should win: Winslet

Will win: Winslet

First of all, they should all win, okay? Each of these performances is special and they deserve all the accolades they have received. But someone has to prevail. There are no ties at the Emmys, other than, say, “Family Ties,” which favored Michael J. Fox. (Read on despite that line). It will probably come down to a race between “Mare” and “Queen’s Gambit,” as well as the two female leads who demonstrated amazing physical and emotional mastery of their characters. Winslet has a slight edge, thanks to her show’s late air date and the great pleasure everyone got from watching her eat a sandwich.

ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES / FILM TV

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, “Hamilton”

Should win: Grant

Will win: Grant

Hugh Grant in “The Undoing.” (Niko Tavernise / HBO)

Unlike the actress, there is not much to choose from here. “Hamilton” is a filmed version of a theatrical performance, not a television show. As much as I like the musical, its performers should not have been nominated, especially for something recorded five years ago. McGregor elevated “Halston,” but he doesn’t need to win an Emmy for the graceful way he smokes a cigarette. That leaves Bettany, charming in a Marvel series that grew less interesting as time went by, and Grant’s delightful twist as the selfish scoundrel in “The Undoing.” Grant lost to last year’s Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), so he deserves his turn in the limelight here, if only to make up for the criminal. “Paddington 2” lack of honors.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES / TV MOVIE

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Should Win: Hahn

Will win: Nicholson

Kathryn Hahn as Agnes in a black and white scene from Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision.” (Marvel Studios)

Can you basically win an Emmy for just one scene? Nicholson’s climactic catharsis in “Mare of Easttown” could provide the answer to that question, provided voters don’t choose to go with the popular Hahn, a mainstay of independent films and (mostly) under-recognized TV shows, which he eventually found a mainstream audience with his work on a Marvel superhero project. Thinking about it, it seems this could be a good place to distribute wealth. No one had more fun with a role this year than this wonderful actress.

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES / TV MOVIE

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters in “Mare of Easttown.” (Michele K. Short / HBO)

Should Win: Essiedu

Will win: Peters

Essiedu’s great work on “I May Destroy You,” particularly the series’ fourth episode in which her character goes through the trauma of sexual assault, is raw, remarkable, and stands out in this category. I’d like to think voters would remember it, and the show that premiered on HBO more than a year ago would be recognized, but this is generally not how Emmys work. That’s especially true when faced with Peters’s tremendous twist as the doomed and infatuated detective in “Mare of Easttown.” Peters deserves some kind of award just for his bar scene with Winslet (“Okay, how are you, partner …”), and that award may well be an Emmy.

Paapa Essiedu on “I May Destroy You” on HBO. (HBO)

TV MOVIE

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Danielle Brooks plays Mahalia in “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” (Lifetime)

Should Win: “Mahalia”

Will win: “Sylvie’s Love”

Which brings us, finally, to the category of television movies, something of a Land of Misfit Toys, since networks and Internet TV producers do not invest much in this format these days. I suppose Amazon’s languid heartbreak story “Sylvie’s Love” found most viewers, although I am a supporter of “Mahalia” because of the music and Danielle Brooks’ persuasive turn to play gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. It was so good that it made me want to see it extended to a limited series.

