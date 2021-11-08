10 statements by Kate Winslet about ‘body positivity’ and real women

Leonardo Dicaprio said in a 2014 interview that Kate winslet “She is quite a real woman.” And we could not agree. The 46-year-old actress is part of the famous list that reminds us that we can be sexy at any age, in addition to having become a prominent figure for fighting for it body positivity in the modern era of Hollywood.

This ‘real woman’ has three children, an Oscar, multiple Golden Globes and Emmys, and probably the longest Wikipedia page for famous actresses. But this does not blind her from one of her constant struggles: to represent women in front of the cameras as they are in the flesh.





Kate Winslet, the pioneer of body positivity

Kate Winslet is a pioneer of body positivityA movement that is committed to accepting our body as it is, but is not considered a role model; her true heroines are mothers, “especially those who raise with few resources, because no matter how difficult life is, they continue. I admire them ”, as he revealed to us exclusively for the cover of August 2021.

“It may sound cliché, but beauty comes from within, from our strength, confidence and the value we give ourselves.”

For this and more, here are the revelations with which Kate Winslet showed that we are in the era of natural beauty.