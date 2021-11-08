10 statements by Kate Winslet about ‘body positivity’ and real women

Leonardo Dicaprio said in a 2014 interview that Kate winslet “She is quite a real woman.” And we could not agree. The 46-year-old actress is part of the famous list that reminds us that we can be sexy at any age, in addition to having become a prominent figure for fighting for it body positivity in the modern era of Hollywood.
This ‘real woman’ has three children, an Oscar, multiple Golden Globes and Emmys, and probably the longest Wikipedia page for famous actresses. But this does not blind her from one of her constant struggles: to represent women in front of the cameras as they are in the flesh.
Kate Winslet, the pioneer of body positivity
Kate Winslet is a pioneer of body positivityA movement that is committed to accepting our body as it is, but is not considered a role model; her true heroines are mothers, “especially those who raise with few resources, because no matter how difficult life is, they continue. I admire them ”, as he revealed to us exclusively for the cover of August 2021.
“It may sound cliché, but beauty comes from within, from our strength, confidence and the value we give ourselves.”
For this and more, here are the revelations with which Kate Winslet showed that we are in the era of natural beauty.
Kate Winslet began her career when it was ‘normal’ to publicly criticize the appearance of other women and edit their image, but honor to whom honor is due, because the actress raised her voice when in 2003 a famous men’s magazine extreme retouching her photos, without her consent, and slimmed her legs for the cover. With moments like this he has helped young women not have to go through the same harassment.
Although he has made the list of “most beautiful people in the world”, Winslet is interested in highlighting what should not be admitted: in 2007 he won a defamation lawsuit against an Italian magazine by claiming that he had visited a dietician, it was not true, So he received £ 10,000 in compensation and donated it to a charity that fights against eating disorders.
“The experiences have made me who I am and time helped me to realize my value,” he confessed. “I have learned to accept my flaws and not be so hard on myself, I no longer pursue the unattainable physical ideals that, perhaps, I had in my 20s, when I was more naive and vulnerable. The fact of having my own family, the pride I feel when I am with my children and the happiness that it gives me to see them become humble souls, is where my true value comes from ”, he tells us, referring to the iconic slogan“ Because you love it. vouchers ”, which celebrates beauty without stereotypes.
Kate has been married three times. His first wedding was in 1998 with Jim Threapleton, and Mine, their daughter together, is now 20 years old. In 2003 he married Sam Mendes and that same year they had their son Joe. And in 2012 he joined Ned Rocknroll, businessman with whom she had her youngest son Bear Hola, in 2013. “My children are my harshest critics,” he told us, “and I know I can count on them to tell me the truth. It’s great to hear that they are proud of my work. “
True to herself, the actress became a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris as she wants to be part of the reinterpretation of what it means to be beautiful. “They reinforce the idea that being yourself is more important than anything else, Even if from time to time we enjoy that boost emotional that a great lipstick can give us! Having glowing skin or healthy hair can make us feel better from the inside out and it’s important to me to be part of a brand that accepts that we all have ups and downs, good days and bad, and that we are beautiful at any age. “
The personal care It’s a basic part of self-love, which is why Kate has a simple but effective beauty routine. In the morning she washes her face with cold water and moisturizes it, then she applies SPF 30, “I don’t really use a lot of makeup on a daily basis, maybe a little cream concealer on the red areas or eye bags, then curl my eyelashes and sometimes mascara. At night I remove my make-up with cold water and cream cleanser, and apply a moisturizer to my face and neck to look good the next morning. “
Winslet admits that as she gets older she can’t afford to eat badly or drink too much wine, “I try to take care of my skin from the inside with a good diet, I do everything in moderation and not eat meat. I drink a lot of water, take my supplements (when I remember!) And occasionally swim in cold water, as it is great for circulation. There are no secrets, it is common sense ”.
Although it sounds paradoxical, for her the image is everything, but not for superficial reasons: “I like to see the skin on camera, freckles and wrinkles are beautiful, I love seeing translucent skin because it makes me feel that I not only see the face, but the soul ”, he told us.
“Since I had my children I feel strong and powerful … and although I did not have simple experiences with childbirth, everything disappears when you have a healthy child in your arms,” she said, “that’s why I think there is no perfect age, the days in which I believe I am approaching to perfection are in which I feel happy with myself ”. A feeling we all want!
“The world is changing and today it is easier to come together, share our stories and defend ourselves,” he says. That is why “be kind to each other, listen to each other, take care and try not to judge each other, you never know what a person might be going through”, is his final advice so that, on our part, we also contribute to the movement of personal acceptance.