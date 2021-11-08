00 hours – The Saint of Rock

When it comes to entertainment, a couple of hours are usually enough to relax and distract a bit from everyday life, especially when a deeper catharsis is necessary, it is when the heroes, antiheroes, and characters whose personalities arrive they detonate a kind of quasi-religious devotion, since with their performance they detonate a series of emotions that reach their climax when our character emerges victorious from all difficulties.

Gerard Butler is a Scotsman who, in his filmography, has been lucky enough to play a series of characters who, between villainy and heroism, have carved a place for him in the taste of action film fans and, thus As in the 80s we saw a group of figures emerge who today are authentic classic icons of the genre, this gentleman lives one of his best moments with tremendous potential for the future.

AMC celebrates the birthday of renowned Scottish actor Gerard Butler with The Bounty Hunter, Days of Wrath, and The Rescue, which can be seen on Saturday the 13th from 6:00 p.m. on: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963), Cablevisión Monterrey (611).

AMC Celebrates Gerard Butler with Movie Special / Saturday 13 – 6pm

AMC celebrates Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler in “The Bounty Hunter” (2010) plays the role of Milo Boyd, a bounty hunter, who gets the job of his dreams when he is assigned the search for his ex-wife, the journalist Nicole Hurley (Jennifer Aniston), who has skipped his conditional freedom. He thinks the job will be easy money, but when Nicole manages to wiggle out to follow a lead on a murder cover-up, Milo realizes that nothing is ever easy between him and Nicole.

At 8:00 pm, in “Days of Wrath” (2009), Butler plays Clyde, an engineer who is mugged and his family is killed by robbers. After a plea deal and the release of one of the murderers, he decides to take charge of justice with his own hands.

And at 10:00 pm, in “The Rescue” (2011), it will be Sam Childer, an ex-convict who, after hitting rock bottom by killing a man, becomes a religious devotee who comes to collaborate in Rwanda, and ends up building a haven for children with their money. His personal involvement is increasing, to the point of defending him with arms, sacrificing all his personal assets, neglecting his family and losing his friends while fighting as a mercenary-preacher against one of the factions in conflict in the African country.

The AMC channel can be seen in Mexico by: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963), Cablevisión Monterrey (611).

