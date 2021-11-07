Will Smith: What is an emancipated minor and why did Jaden Smith ask to be legally separated from his parents?

Will Smith revealed that his son Jaden Smith asked to be emancipated when he was a minor, at 15 years old.

Jaden’s request came after the two co-starred in the 2013 film. After earth , which Will described as “a critical and box office failure.”

“And what was worse was that Jaden received the hardest,” Smith wrote in an excerpt from his new memoirs obtained by PeopleHe added, “Jaden had faithfully done everything I had commanded him to do, and I led him to face the worst public assault he had ever experienced in his life.”

The actor of Independence day He described how his “heart was torn” when Jaden asked him to let him emancipate himself, a decision the now 23-year-old star “decided not to make in the end.”

What is emancipation and what does it mean?

When a minor becomes emancipated, it means that it is beyond the control of their parents or legal guardians. They can assume responsibilities reserved for adults before they reach the age of majority, which is usually 18 years.

The emancipated minor gains control of their livelihood, from living arrangements to education and health care.

Generally, the minor, once emancipated, could apply for work permits, keep their income, and make important medical decisions for themselves.

(Getty Images for Netflix)

However, many states impose some restrictions, which means that most emancipated minors could not marry without the consent of their parents or legal guardians, buy or consume alcohol, or obtain a driver’s license before the legal age.

Nor would they be allowed to vote or drop out of school.

In Jaden’s case, it would have given him the freedom to choose future projects and negotiate his own salary without having to listen to his father.