Will Smith: the terrifying and traumatic moment that changed the actor’s life | Celebs | United States | USA nnda nnlt | FAME

If there is something that characterizes Will Smith It is his sincerity, through which we have been able to learn more about his life, precisely something that we will know in greater detail in his memoirs, which will be published on November 9, 2021. As a preview, an excerpt was revealed where the actor tells painful passages of its existence.

As he revealed, a traumatic incident during his childhood, in which his father is included, changed his life forever, leaving him with many scars that he could not overcome for several years. Next, we will tell you what terrifying experience the film producer also born on September 25, 1968 had.

WHAT WAS THE SCARY EXPERIENCE THAT WILL SMITH LIVED?

The winner of four Grammy Awards said that among the several passages of his existence that he cannot forget and in which his father William Carroll Smith Sr. was involved, there was one during his childhood that marked him forever.

“My father was violent, but he was also in every game, play and recital. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at each premiere of each of my films. He listened to every record, he visited every studio. The same intense perfectionist who terrorized his family also put food on the table every night of my life. “, he pointed.

But that was not all, since when he was little he witnessed something that was marked in his memory. “When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment, in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am “revealed.

Will Smith during his arrival on May 23, 2017 for the ’70 anniversary ‘ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France (Photo: Valery Hache / AFP)

HOW DID THAT EXPERIENCE AFFECT WILL SMITH?

Will Smith indicated that this trauma affected him too much and although he was awarded and recognized for his work in the cinema, everything he obtained he dedicated to his mother, to whom with his achievements he apologized for not having defended her.

“What you’ve come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-annihilating MC, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character, designed to protect myself. To hide from the world. To hide the coward “, he indicated.

A TRAUMA THAT HUNTED HIM FOR YEARS

Finally, his parents divorced and although he had a good relationship with his father, his resentment for that sad episode reappeared decades later, just when he was taking care of him during his cancer stage.

“One night, as I gently carried him out of his room and into the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms goes through the top of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was big enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, he would kill him. “, he narrated.

Although it crossed his mind to end his dad’s existence, since he had already stopped at the top of the stands, he felt that the pain and his anger had gradually disappeared over time and he declined from his idea. His father died in 2016.