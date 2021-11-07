Will Smith reveals that he and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t believe in the fantasy of being able to make each other happy

Will Smith has confessed that he cannot take responsibility for the happiness of his wife Jada Pinkett.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Smith recounted that a low point in his marriage came after his wife’s 40th birthday party, which he spent three years planning and which she did not like.

The Men in Black star revealed to Winfrey: “We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make me happy. “

He continued, “So we were going to introduce ourselves to the already happy relationship again, instead of demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

The two actors married in 1997 and Smith also addressed rumors that they split after Jada Pinkett’s affair with singer August Alsina: “You know, it’s a lot of fun. We never really like being officially separated.”

Winfrey then asked Smith if the couple had an open relationship and Ali’s actor replied, “We talked about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and the difficulty in discussing it is that people only think in terms of sex. “

Then he said: “But the goal is not a sexual goal. It is spiritual. We are going to love each other, whatever happens. Since we’re talking about it, Oprah, let’s talk about it: no woman can make me happy, so I don’t need to look for one to try and make me happy. No man can make Jada happy, so you don’t need to go find one to make her happy. We both know it. There is no person to fill your hole. “

Smith concluded by saying, “I love being the scariest place you’ll ever try to enter. True love. That unconditional love. To be able to reopen a broken heart. Open a broken heart over and over again. “

Read more: A new short film directed by Taylor Swift is on the way and will premiere on November 12

(Getty Images)

Bad Boys actor Will’s memoir will be released on November 9.

Smith will also appear in the November 19 film, King Richard.