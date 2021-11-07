Will Smith relates that his son Jaden wanted to legally emancipate himself at the age of 15: “It broke my heart”

The memories of Will Smith They have just seen the light and we know more and more about the most hidden details of the actor’s life, but the truth is that his family has always been in the media spotlight. Your marriage to Jada pinkett smith It has always generated a lot of controversy by its nature and the actor’s children have not been without controversy either.

However, now, in Will, the actor has revealed that his son Jaden Smith was about to be legally emancipated when I barely had 15 years.

As he has related, everything happened after the criticism was primed with the young man, who at that time was barely a teenager, after his acting in the movie After earth in 2013. This hit caused a great shock in Will Smith’s son“The fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat,” Will reiterated.

“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I had commanded him to do, and I had trained him to endure the worst public assault he had ever experienced … We never discussed it, but I know. felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost confidence in my leadership, “explained the actor.

It was then that his own son began to consider the possibility of becoming a emancipated minor: “My heart broke. In the end he decided not to do it, but it is horrible to feel that you have hurt your children “, recalled the interpreter of The prince of Bel Air.

He wanted to kill his father

In the book, Will Smith has recounted some of the worst moments of his life behind the scenes. One of the ones that has had the most impact has been on his childhood: the actor wanted to kill his father. He was a violent man and even beat his mother in front of her children.

“When I was nine years old, I saw how my father I punched my mother so hard on the side of her head, she lost consciousness. I saw how he spit blood, “he recounted in his memoirs, which are exclusively forwarded by People magazine.

The episodes that Will Smith experienced were so hard that over the years he contemplated the possibility of revenge. It happened when his father was in the final stretch of his life.

“One night, while gently taking him out of his bedroom to take him to the bathroom, a darkness got hold of me. The path between the two rooms goes through the top of the stairs. When I was a kid, I always told myself that someday i would avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when i was no longer a coward i would kill him“, he says in the book.

Finally sanity got the better of him: “I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push him down and get away with it easily,” he writes. “As the decades of hurt, anger, and resentment faded, I shook my head and proceeded to take him to the bathroom“.