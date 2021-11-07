Will Kim Kardashian attend Paris Hilton’s wedding with Pete Davidson? This is what we know

You surely know that Kim kardashian and Paris hilton They are great friends and now that the heiress of the Hilton is a few days away from getting married, everyone’s question is if Kris Jenner’s daughter will attend the wedding accompanied who is rumored to be his new conquest: Pete davidson. For a few weeks they have been seen on several romantic dates so it is believed that he will go with the comedian. Is it true?

While Kanye West insists that Kim kardashian is still his wife and reveals that he will seek to reconcile with her, the socialite is rebuilding his life and has been seen as happy with Pete Davidson. For this reason, many of the couple’s fans wonder if paris hilton’s wedding It will be the first event in which the couple is seen publicly and with which their romance is confirmed.

Related news

Will Kim Kardashian attend Paris Hilton’s wedding to Pete Davidson?

The paris hilton wedding, which will surely be the most luxurious, expensive and glamorous, it will have several special guests, among them Kim kardashian, who decided not to attend the ceremony in the company of Pete Davidson. “Kim will not take Pete. She will go alone“Said a source close to Paris and Kim in the middle Page Six. The socialite prefers to go alone without the comedian of “Saturday night Live”Probably to avoid harassment from the press at her great friend’s wedding.

Photo: Instagram @ kimkardashian / Creative Commons

Similarly It is unknown which members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will attend the event, but it is believed that Kris Jenner will attend with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Photo: Instagram @parishilton

Surely, Kim Kardashian will attend Paris Hilton’s wedding with her mother and a member of the famous family. Meanwhile, it seems that the romance that exists between the socialite and Pete Davidson will continue in secret, until you both decide to share it with everyone.