Why was George Clooney’s chemistry crossing the screen in ‘ER’?

Acting is the art of pretending, but there is one thing that cannot be faked on screens, be they movie or television: chemistry. Either there is a spark between the characters in a love story or there isn’t. Julianna Margulies knows that very well, who just made some unexpected revelations about her relationship with George Clooney while they were both working on the first seasons of the hit medical series. Emergencies.

Fans of this medical drama always thought that Julianna Margulies (54) and George Clooney (59), who formed one of the best-rapport couples on television in the 1990s, was more than just great acting work. Now the actress has confirmed that the sparks that jumped between them were real as they put themselves in the shoes of nurse Carol Hathaway and pediatrician Doug Ross.

Margulies’ career took an unexpected turn when she was 28 thanks to Emergencies. Now the actress, in full promotion of her autobiography. Sunshine girl: an unexpected life, which goes on sale next May 4, has spoken with the magazine People of his passage through the successful medical series. His chemistry with George Clooney was such that the producers of the series decided that the nurse he was playing would not die in the pilot episode and become a co-star of the long-running serial.

Intimate scenes

“There was something very organic between George and me. I felt very safe with him. I never thought ‘why would I have to be in a bathtub and have him get inside?’ It just said, okay “”

“That can not happen if you do not like the other. And, says Margulies in the interview about the actor, who according to her” could not be kinder or sweeter. “The television couple did not go beyond a platonic love, but Clooney became Mentor Margulies from minute one of the production: “He called me out of nowhere, risked his neck for me and said: ‘I heard your character turned out well [en el piloto], and if I were you, I would not accept another job because I think they will bring him back to life, “the actress explained.” I followed him and saw how he behaved on set. When you create an environment where people feel safe, you do the best job. And George taught me that. “

Recalling the intimate scenes they had to film, she explains: “I felt very safe with him. I mean, I never thought, ‘well, why would I have to be in a bathtub and have him get inside?’ It just said, okay. ” Margulies won an Emmy and Clooney was nominated twice for the best actor in a drama series and three times for a Golden Globe in the same category. Mind you, he won the first of his many nominations as “sexiest man alive.”

Margulies, who at the time was dating actor Ron Eldard, with whom she was from 1991 to 2003, worked at Emergencies for six seasons. Clooney, meanwhile, had just divorced actress Talia Balsam, whom he was married to between 1989 and 1993. He later dated French model Céline Balitran and is said to have had romances with Cameron Díaz, Charlize Theron and Lucy Liu. He became an unrepentant bachelor for many years, until attorney Amal Alamuddin crossed his path in 2013. They now have two twins.

Margulies, meanwhile, married lawyer Keith Lieberthal in 2007, with whom she had her only son, Kieran Lindsay, who is now 13 years old. The bride was seven months pregnant and wore a beautiful Narciso Rodríguez dress for the occasion.

Seven years earlier, Margulies had left the series Emergencies and that they offered him a juicy check for 27 million dollars. Nobody understood why he made that move in full professional success and after winning an Emmy. The medical drama went on without her and became a television milestone and one of NBC’s biggest hits, surpassing 340 episodes in its 15 installments between 1994 and 2009.

Abandoned the series

Nine years after ‘ER’, and after going through theater and cinema, Margulies got the other great role of her career in ‘The good wife’

About her resignation, the star explained to More magazine: “I had a year’s salary waiting for me and my house mortgage fully paid at 32 years old. I didn’t think I was going to be a big movie star. But my father told me: ‘If you get caught by a bus tomorrow, are you really living your life or are you waiting to get rich. Nine years after Emergencies, and after going through the theater and the cinema, Margulies got the other great role of her career in the series The good wife (CBS).

The last years of the actress have been marked by the miniseries The hot zone (National Geographic) and his signing for the Apple drama The morning show.