Why Jennifer Lawrence became a meme after the first images of Kristen Stewart as Lady Di

Figure of Lady di it is increasingly on the screen in the year that it would have turned six decades. One of the actresses who will play the mother of princes William and Harry it is Kristen Stewart in the biopic Spencer. This week the photo of the poster of the film was released, which generated an impact on the networks for another reason that included Jennifer Lawrence.

It is that in 2013, when the actress went to look for her Oscar award that had been earned by The bright side of life, fell for a few seconds on the stage ladder.

In the networks they went crazy because of how similar that blooper image is to the poster photo launched by the Neon distributor, in which Stewart is seen from behind playing Lady Di.

The pose It seems to be traced from the figure of Lawrence on the night of the Oscars 2013.

Written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky blinders, the film Spencer will revolve around the last Christmas party he shared with the Prince carlos, before their separation. The chosen locations were Germany and the UK. In the cast, in addition to the former Twilight, will be Timothy Spall (Mr turner); Sally Hawkins (The shape of water); and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible).

The protagonist, who showed a visible physical change to put herself in the princess’s shoes, assured that Spencer is “an immersion into an emotional imagination of who Diana was at a fundamental turning point in her life”.

The producers of the film thanked the support of the distributors and the artists who committed themselves to the project. “It is an independent production film made for the big screen about the declaration of independence of an iconic woman. We couldn’t be more excited ”, they highlighted.

For his part, Knight was also very enthusiastic about the story and spoke about his participation in the librettos. “Working on the script was a great pleasure. I think it is a different perspective of a story that not all of us know well., but we all feel that now we are part of it”, He remarked in an interview for Variety.

In that sense, he assured that the work of contacting all the people who knew Lady Di and trying to get as genuine a glimpse of her as possible.

When presenting the project in mid-2020, the director Larraín had warned that the tape will be “an upside down fairy tale”.

“We all grew up, at least that is how my generation did, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Normally, the prince arrives and finds the princess, proposes to her and in the end she becomes queen”, The director had defined to journalistic means.