Why do they sing “The tasty old man” to Checo Pérez?

Checo Pérez fans improvised a peculiar song while the pilot was in a qualifying session

The Mexican fans found a new song to support Czech Pérez at Grand Prix of Mexico City joining the nickname given to him by the national fans and the verses of a well-known song sung at the 2018 World Cup Russia.

“The tasty old man” is the nickname that has been given to him in social networks Czech Pérez and this is accompanied by the music that the fans sing Hirving lozano and that reads, “El Chucky Lozano.”

Checo Pérez has awakened passion among Mexican fans for F1. Getty

“The tasty old man” was heard in various areas of the Hermano Rodríguez Racetrack, but where these notes were heard the most was in the Foro Sol area, which has up to 40 thousand followers.

The fans have taken over the place with the colors of Red Bull and merchandise in support of Checo Pérez, who reached the Mexican date in fourth position in the world drivers’ championship, from which he will start tomorrow for the race, the 18th date of the season. .

In the week Czech Pérez He acknowledged in front of the media that he knows about this nickname and joked saying “I’m not that old”, but he released a smile when he recognized the striking nickname.

From the pole the pilot of Mercedes valtteri bottas, followed by his partner Lewis hamilton. From the third drawer the Red bull from Max verstappen.

There will be 71 laps on the 4,304-kilometer circuit to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers. The race will start at 1:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

After Mexican GP There will be four dates left on the calendar of the highest category of motorsport. Verstappen and Hamilton battle for the drivers ‘world title while Mercedes and Red Bull fight for the constructors’ title.

Checo Pérez, for his part, defends his fourth position and wants to get close to Bottas’ third in the World Cup.