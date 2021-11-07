When and against whom was Canelo Álvarez’s only loss in boxing?

There is very little left for the big boxer fight

tapatío

, same that carries 8 years without being able to be defeated, because the last time this happened was in front of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

The Mexican boxer has been beaten only once out of a total of 59 fights since that distant 2005 when it was his great debut.

Canelo is 8 years undefeated, since since September 14, 2013 when he fell to Mayweather Floyd Jr. Due to the majority decision of the judges, this has not happened again.

Canelo in his last defeat

At the time Canelo He was only 23 years old and his loss occurred at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but he already had important matches in his short career.

The boxer will play his 60th fight this Saturday, November 6, in a super middleweight unification fight against the American. Caleb Plant.

His new opponent has had a difficult family life, but that has not interfered so that he is currently a worthy rival.

This Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 pm when you can witness a night of boxing, which will be transmitted simultaneously through the signal ofAzteca UNO, Azteca 7, ADN 40 and more +; in addition to the digital platforms of TV Azteca, all exclusively.

