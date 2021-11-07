WhatsApp Web and Desktop can now be used with the phone turned off

DPA

Mexico City / 05.11.2021 15:15:55





The WhatsApp instant messaging application has activated a feature with an open beta that allows you to receive and send messages from WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop without the need for the mobile phone to be switched on or connected to a wireless network. How does it work? What are the positives and what are the negatives?

The platform has extended the multi-device option to all users through the option of ‘Linked devices’, that offers the beta version for several devices without having to remain connected to the Internet or have the mobile on.

How does WhatsApp Web work without connection to the phone?

As Europa Press has been able to verify, this service allows you to continue chatting if the ‘smartphone’ runs out of battery or does not have a WiFi network in optimal conditions.

Once this version has been activated, the user must scan the QR code from an external device to launch the WhatsApp application on it.

When launching this version test from the tablet or computer, the word ‘beta’ automatically appears at the top of the web page, next to the profile photo.

This you cannot do if you use WhatsApp Web without connection to the phone

As indicated WhatsApp, there are some limitations, since the ‘app’ reports that performance and quality may be affected. What’s more, You cannot make calls or send messages from the web, Desktop or Portal to users who do not have an updated version of this service on their mobile.

This multi-device function is available on both iOS and Android and guarantees synchronization between the devices that have the application open, so that if several messages are received on the tablet, they will also appear on the computer as long as the WhatsApp Web application is open and have a good connection.

Grb