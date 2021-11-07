WhatsApp Web also has a photo editor, so it is activated

Not so well known by users, there is a function for edit photos in the version for computer from WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web which consists of a software Of the same company which was recently launched among others tools with the update of the program, which also highlights the preview of the content of the links sent, which you can also access without the need to have your smartphone even turned on.

That is why this practical instrument that allows you to manipulate images to add emojis, stickers or text and other modifications such as cuts, twists or changes in its brightness and other attributes without having to resort to the cell phone or programs external to WhatsApp to be able to do it.

How to use the photo editor

When you are going to send an image file from your computer you can make use of this function to give it a touch up before sharing it in your chat conversations with this procedure:

Send files. Access WhatsApp Web from a tab of your browser and open the chan where you want to send your edited image. At the bottom right you will find the icon of a clip to attach files that when pressed will display some options, from which you choose Photos and videos.

We also recommend Process My Scholarship to Get Started in this way to obtain support of $ 500 per month

Choose your picture. When you press the button, the menu appears on the screen for you to choose the desired image, either in your local folders or in an external device that is connected.

Edit your photo. When you find the photo you want to modify to send, select it and seven options will be displayed on the screen at the top where the alternatives for your editing are displayed, from emojis and stickers that are the first two, including also entering text, drawing to freehand, cropping or rotating the image.

We suggest you read Discover for everything you can use your B1 / B2 tourist visa

You can make use of all these options in the same image before sending it, so you no longer have to work on it in external applications but do it right when you send the photo you want to your contact.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Technology section of My Pocket.