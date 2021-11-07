WhatsApp Web already works without Internet connection with your phone- Uno TV

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in the world. Photo: Reuters

WhatsApp You have just activated a feature that allows you to send and receive messages from WhatsApp Web, without the need for you cell phone have to be turned on or connected to the Internet, according to Europa Press.

With this update, users will be able to use WhatsApp (application used daily by more than 2 billion users in the world), on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously through the option multi-device to all users.

How to access the new WhatsApp Web?

The first thing is to verify that you have the latest mobile version or web service update. Users with iOS and Android will need to access the mobile version of WhatsApp, select “Configuration” and enter “Connected Devices”.

Subsequently, they must access the web or desktop version of the service and scan the QR. After this step, you can link up to four devices that the system can remember and from which you can access WhatsApp even if you have the cell phone inactive.

“Each add-on device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp expect ”. WhatsApp statement

WhatsApp He highlighted that they have developed new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption and to achieve synchronization of account data such as contact names, chat files, starred messages on all devices.

“To achieve this, we had to rethink the architecture of WhatsApp and design new systems to enable an autonomous multi-device experience while preserving end-to-end privacy and encryption. ” WhatsApp statement

The company explained that with this version, each device will now have its own identity key and the server WhatsApp will maintain a mapping between each person’s account and all the identities of their devices.

“We have also addressed the challenge of preventing a malicious or compromised server from spying on someone’s communications by secretly adding devices to someone’s account,” he said. WhatsApp statement

WhatsApp clarified that there are some limitationsas the application reports that performance and quality may be affected. Another factor to consider is that you cannot make calls or send messages from the web, desktop or portal to users who do not have an updated version of this service on your cell phone.