WhatsApp already allows you to use it on a computer without the need for a cell phone connection

WhatsApp activates a function that allows you to receive and send messages from WhatsApp web regardless of whether the mobile phone is turned off or is not connected to an internet network.

Madrid, November 6 (EuropaPress) .- The instant messaging application WhatsApp has activated a feature with an open beta that allows you to receive and send messages from your web extension without the need for the mobile phone is turned on or connected to a wireless network.

The platform has extended the multi-device option to all users through the option of “Linked devices”, which offers the beta version for several devices (a total of four, separate mobile) without having to remain connected to the Internet or have a mobile switched on.

As you have been able to verify Europa Press, this service allows you to continue chatting if the smartphone runs out of battery or doesn’t have a network Wifi in optimal conditions. Once this version has been activated, the user must scan the QR code from an external device to launch the WhatsApp application on it.

When launching this version test from the tablet or computer, the word ‘beta’ automatically appears at the top of the web page, next to the profile photo.

As indicated WhatsApp, there are some limitations, as the app reports that performance and quality may be affected. In addition, you cannot make calls or send messages from the web, Desktop or Portal to users who do not have an updated version of this service on their mobile.

This multi-device feature is available in both ios like in Android and guarantees the synchronization between the devices that have the application open, so that if several messages are received on the tablet, they will also appear on the computer as long as the application application is open. WhatsApp Web and have a good connection.