What would happen if Checo Pérez wins the Mexican Grand Prix?

We present some hypothetical scenarios for the future of the Formula 1 season depending on the outcome of the race

This Sunday Czech Pérez will seek to become the first Mexican in history to get on the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix, surpassing the fourth place in Pedro Rodriguez in 1968, but based on the results he has obtained this season, it is not unreasonable to think that he will finish with the first position, although he will start from the fourth position.

Given this possibility, I decided to explore different hypothetical scenarios for the future of the Formula 1 season, thinking about a victory for Checo Pérez, as well as the rest of the main protagonists of the category: Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton.

Checo Pérez is going for the victory in Mexico; He will start from fourth place with his Red Bull.

Note: These scenarios consider that there is no abandonment.

What would happen if Checo Pérez wins?

After Mexico there will only be four races left on the calendar, so a win in Mexico would not give him a chance to win the drivers’ championship, that possibility was ruled out in the United States Grand Prix. With 150 points, the most Checo aspires to in the rest of the season is to add 133 points (winning all the races, with the fastest lap in each of them and also winning the next classification sprint), which would exceed the units that Hamilton currently has but would not reach his partner Verstappen (187.5).

However, Checo has a tight fight to defend his current fourth position with Lando Norris pressing just one point back, while Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas is in third place with 185 points, so a win in Mexico would help Checo get closer to the top. third position in the world of pilots.

It would also be historic because never before has a Mexican won two great prizes in the same season, he would also surpass Rodríguez (South Africa 1967 and Belgium 1970) as the Mexican with the most wins in the category.

Unfortunately, a Checo win would not really have an impact on the final result of the drivers ‘championship, although in the constructors’ championship the story could be different, as we will see later.

What if Max Verstappen wins?

Verstappen is currently the championship leader with a 12-point lead over Hamilton, so a win in Mexico would take him at least 5 more points away from the Briton.

Each victory in Formula 1 grants 25 points to the winner, 19 to the second, 15 to the third, 12 to the fourth, in addition the pilots can earn 1 extra point per fastest lap as long as they finish within the points zone, that is, the first 10 positions, to be counted.

If Verstappen wins and Hamilton finishes second on the fastest lap, the Dutchman would reach 312.5 to 295.5 behind the seven-time champion. At this point in the championship, 17 points is a considerable advantage and could start to tip the balance in your favor.

Of the four races remaining in the championship, Verstappen won the most recent edition in two (Brazil and Abu Dhabi), while the other two are debuting circuits (Saudi Arabia and Qatar).

What if Red Bull makes it 1-2?

Mercedes is the leader in the constructors’ championship with 460.5 points by Red Bull’s 437.5, so a 1-2 from the Austrian team would allow them to cut 17 units, that is, Red Bull would reach 481.5 by Mercedes 487.5 (assuming they finish 3-4), with the probability that someone adds an extra point per fast lap.

Red Bull would stay in second position, but very close to turning the championship around at any moment.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will seek to secure F1esta for the Mexicans and Checo Pérez.

What if Lewis Hamilton wins?

The seven-time champion is 12 points behind Verstappen and if he wins the race in Mexico City, he could cut that distance by up to five points, if he also does the fastest lap, leaving 301.5 points for the British and 306.5 for the Dutch. .

With four races to go, five units is an achievable difference, although at two of those circuits (Brazil and Abu Dhabi), the most recent victories have been for Verstappen.

For Hamilton the option is not only to continue adding, but to stay ahead of Verstappen in the classification and the Mexican Grand Prix must be a turning point for the Briton if he wants to keep his crown once again.

Good morning, Team! 👊 It’s race day and this man is starting on pole 👇😉 pic.twitter.com/ZDpLUCjb05 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) November 7, 2021

What would happen if Mercedes makes the 1-2?

If Mercedes makes the 1-2 it will be a blow on the table, because it means that in addition to moving away in the lead in the constructors’ championship, Hamilton will have placed himself 2 points behind Verstappen, who could not hope to be higher than third position (15 points, which would reach 302.5).

With this result, Mercedes would reach 504.5 points in the championship with Red Bull reaching just 464.5 (assuming they finish 3-4), that is, it would practically tie the constructors’ championship for the eighth consecutive year.

What do you think is the most likely scenario at the Mexican Grand Prix?