What will happen to the Moon and Venus on November 8 ?; a PHENOMENON approaches

A little less than two months before the end of 2021, astronomical events don’t stop. Just last November 5, the South Taurids reached their peak, a meteor shower that takes place from September 25 to November 25 and for In the early morning of November 8, a unique lunar event will be visible.

The National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) reported that at 5:20 am it will be visible the conjunction of the Moon and Venus, which means that the star will be 1 ° 06 ‘north of Venus, in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius.

An astronomical conjunction has to do with which two or more celestial objects approach in their apparent journey through the sky. That is, in reality the Moon and the planets do not approach in space, only appear nearby in Earth’s sky.

A meteor shower also took place in November (Photo: Special)

The conjunction will take place when the celestial bodies are placed at dissident points, north and south, but they will reach their closest point around 00:20

Other astronomical events that can be enjoyed during November will be the partial lunar eclipse on November 19, when the earth’s shadow will cover 97% of the lunar surface, a phenomenon that can be enjoyed in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The eclipse will begin at 00:19 hours and will reach its peak at approximately 02:03 in the morning.

