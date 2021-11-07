What was Mila Kunis’ bad financial advice to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have proven to be one of the strongest and most beloved couples in Hollywood. Both actors maintain their relationship far from the flashes and have managed to form a great family with their two children Wyatt and Dimitri. However, as in any couple, they have had problems with making some decisions.

This time, it was Mila who during an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealed the terrible financial advice she gave her husband and which she regrets today. And it is that according to the actress revealed, her husband includes her in everything that has to do with decision-making in terms of companies and investments.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Source: Instagram @aplusk.

“The best part of him is that he is very smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening. He’s also very smart knowing that sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife, “joked the 37-year-old actress before telling the anecdote.

Mila Kunis who is in a relationship with Kutcher Since 2015, she recalled a case that happened when they were just dating, when Ashton approached her to tell her about a new car-sharing company.

“He said, ‘Hey, this company exists, it’s like a carpool … like a taxi company, but anyone can drive the taxi’ ”, Kunis recalled, adding: “I was like: ‘That’s the worst idea of ​​my life’”.

Besides, the actress added: “He said, ‘Let me bring you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me order you. You can try this. ‘ And I was like, ‘Are you going to put me in a car with a stranger? What’s wrong?’ As if i was furious with him”.

The actress also acknowledged that her husband has invested in companies such as Bitcoin, Airbnb, Spotify, and SoundCloud.