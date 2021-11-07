What time is the F1 race in Mexico today and how to watch it, stay tuned!

After landing on American soil, Formula 1 arrives in Mexico City to compete in the 18th race of the 2021 season, that of the Mexican Grand Prix.

He does it at a very different time from the one we are used to, both in Spain like in Latin America.

What time is the 2021 F1 Mexican GP race at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome?

Day : Sunday, November 7, 2021

Race time of the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Spain : 20: 00h (Spanish peninsular time)

Qualifying time for the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Mexico: 13: 00h

Qualifying time for the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 14 : 00h

14 Qualifying time for the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Venezuela and Bolivia: fifteen : 00h

fifteen Classification time for the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Chile, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay: 16 : 00h

Due to the time difference (seven hours less) between Mexico and Spain, the Mexican race is held at night in our country Spain (at 8:00 p.m.), and when at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez it is 1:00 p.m. Our Latin American readers will enjoy a more pleasant schedule, and they will have the race of the GP of Mexico at 1:00 p.m. in the local country, on Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama will be at 2:00 p.m., at 3:00 p.m. in Venezuela and Bolivia, while in Chile, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay will be at 4:00 p.m.

There are also motorcycles, he points out

How to watch the 2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP race in Spain?

Where to watch the Mexican F1 race in Spain : Movistar + and DAZN F1

Movistar + and DAZN F1 F1 channel : dial 58 of Movistar + and on the DAZN platform

For years, Formula 1 in Spain is not open, that is, legally you can only see paying. There are two options in 2021, both with the same content, the same signal, and the same hours and prices: DAZN and Movistar + F1, for € 9.99 per month (or € 99.99 per year).

But be careful, because if you choose Movistar +, You also have to have Internet, landline and mobile telephony contracted with them and the Movistar + base package, so it is a more expensive option.

Watch the channels to see the race of the 2021 Mexican GP of F1 in Latin America

Countries Channels Costa Rica Guatemala Nicaragua STAR Action / ESPN Colombia Peru Ecuador Panama STAR Action / ESPN Mexico STAR Action / FOX Sports Venezuela Bolivia Paraguay STAR Action / ESPN chili STAR Action / FOX Sports / ESPN Argentina Uruguay STAR Action / ESPN

How to see the best of the 2021 F1 Mexican GP race and where

Obviously on our Motorsport.com website and our app (which you can download right here, a little later in the article) you can follow everything that happens in the Mexican GP LIVE, without missing anything that happens at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. And we will leave you the chronicle, summary, videos of the highlights and the statements of the protagonists.

If what you are looking for is the Post Mexican GP on DAZN and Movistar + with the best moments of the Austin race and what the drivers and teams say, points out:

What time is the post, with the best of Austin’s race : on DAZN and on dial 58 (DAZN F1) of Movistar +, at 10:00 p.m.

If what you want is to see the complete repetition of the race in Mexico, do not worry, in Movistar + F1 they will repeat it on Monday and remember that on the DAZN platform you can access the content that you have missed whenever you want to enjoy it again.

And come on, get off in the banner from here below our app to always have the best information in your hand.

The starting grid for the 2021 F1 Mexican GP

The race is held at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.

Lance Stroll, Yuki tsunoda, Lando norris and Esteban Ocon They will start from the rearmost part of the grid on Sunday due to changes in the elements of their engines. In the case of the Canadian, he will mount a new combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K and a switchboard, while the Japanese will replace the same elements, but will equip some exhausts instead of the switchboard. George Russell will also not get rid of the penalty by fitting a new gearbox to his Williams.