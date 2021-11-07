What Johnny Depp wants to do with the character of Jack Sparrow

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has been, without a doubt, one of the highest grossing franchises in recent years. Released in 2003, with the first edition of the film, called: ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, it has managed to raise more than 4,500 million dollars at the box office, in addition to Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, for the magnificent performance of actor Johnny Depp, playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Although, without a doubt, the role of Depp has been fundamental to the success of the famous saga, due to the controversies of their separation and subsequent lawsuit by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Disney managers decided to separate the actor from the next films to hire Margot Robbie, famous for her role as Harley Quinn in the films of the DC Comics universe.

It will animate children’s parties!

Despite being fired from the franchise, the actor does not want to part with his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. And he has indicated that he wants to represent the character at children’s parties and hospitals, to cheer up the children who are confined there for some disease.

“I’m going to someone’s house, I’m going to perform at your son’s birthday party right now. I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it myself and no one can take that away from me, that’s Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity is right, I can go and visit people and places where smiles and laughter and things that are important in the world are in game, “said Johnny Depp in an interview.

The winner of the Golden Globe, has pointed out that the dismissal by the Disney board had seemed very strange, and had taken him by surprise, but he indicated that the character of Jack Sparrow will always accompany him, and will always be willing to give an interpretation of him anywhere they request it., to make people happy, and away from hatred and bad times that may go through living in that moment.

Since Disney announced the firing of the movie star from the films ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Fantastic Animals’ (playing the role of the villain Gellert Grindelwald), Hundreds of thousands of his supporters have reacted against the decision, and have come together to defend Depp from the charges against him, to help clear his name.

Through “Change.org”, a website where you can make legally sponsored petitions, fans of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise and Captain Jack Sparrow, have formally requested that actor Johnny Depp reprise that role in the upcoming films of the hit series. It has a target of 500,000 signatures and in just a few days it was surpassed. As the power of signatures take effect, you can hope to see Captain Jack’s iconic walk again at a children’s party or charity.