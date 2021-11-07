What happened to the life of Cameron Díaz, an iconic actress of the 90s

However, despite being one of the most famous of her generation and have been nominated for four Golden Globe awards in the course of your career, left his way on the set behind. Even long ago she began to see herself as a “semi-retired.”

After several years of leaving your footprint in the film industry, revealed that currently his priority is take care of your close ties.

Cameron Díaz: what was your last movie

The last film Cameron Díaz worked on was the remake “Annie” which premiered in 2014. A children’s-style musical comedy that is based on Anita, the orphan girl who escapes from her adoptive mother, where the actress had an antagonistic participation.

That same year he also premiered “Sex Tape: Something Happens in the Cloud” Directed by Jake Kasdan and “There are no two without three” commanded by Nick Cassavetes.

What was the reason for Cameron Diaz’s retirement?

Recording sets and new products on the big screen were no longer present. The reasons that led to her disappearance were explained by herself during her participation in the series “Gwyneth Paltrow, In goop Health: The Sessions”.

After realizing how her career impacted her well-being and relationships, she indicated that she found peace when she stopped acting. As the years passed his mentality changed and she claimed that being a mother and wife was her new concern.

“It has been the best of my life so far without a doubt. I feel that it is everything, that it is everything I waited for for a long time “said the mother of Raddix Madden, her daughter born on December 30, 2019.

Even, unlike other celebrities, the news was released on social networks with a short message in which he expressed the emotion of having his baby in his arms. Even so, he made it clear that they would not publish images of the little girl.

And I add: “I just decided that I wanted different things from my life. I’ve been trying so hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s routine. I didn’t really make any space for my personal life. “

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s wedding

Cameron Diaz started a relationship with Benjamin Levi Madden, the musician of the band Good Charlotte, since May 2014. Seven months later they got engaged, although they always tried to keep their bond private.

Cameron Díaz and musician Benji Madden. (Photo: USmagazine) Cameron Díaz and musician Benji Madden. (Photo: USmagazine)

In January 2015 they finally got married. The ceremony was held at her home in Beverly Hills, California, attended by celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Nicole Richie.

The start for his part was marked by a song by Ryan adams and by the entrance of her friends as bridesmaids. While the arrival of the bride was made to the rhythm of the song “Stardust” by Nat King Cole.

She wore two wedding dresses throughout the night. The first was long, with an opening at the back and glitter appliqués. While the second was short-sleeved, long and with sequins on top, witnesses told US Weekly.

The celebration was Jewish and even the typical tradition of breaking a crystal goblet shouting “Mazel Tov!”, so it was necessary to move a small stage inside the place.

Outside there was a cocktail under a tent. The decoration of the tables was detailed. The linen tablecloths were accompanied by olive branches, candles and candelabras, which made the party the most romantic.

Among the guests were representatives of the world of cinema and music, both environments close to the bride and groom. Among them: Lionel Richie, Ryan Adams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Toni Collette, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann.

Being the wedding of a rocker, the music could not be absent. Lionel Richie was one of those in charge of playing his best-known songs, offering them live to the newly married couple.

Cameron Diaz: launching his wine brand

After your new organic brand “Avaline”, launched in 2020 together with its business partner Katherine Power, the American became a wine entrepreneur.

Embed https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBskCkB6Mg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ce8a8ae5-8862-434b-be6d-f1bc1c4fb36d

For being considered a “Clean wine”, whose brand integrates white and pink drinks made from organic grapes, free of ingredients such as sugars, colors or concentrates, He was recognized for his activism in protecting the environment.

According to the data on its website, the grapes used are organic and grown in the Spanish region of Catalonia. And they are fermented and processed without chemicals or unnecessary ingredients. Diaz said that the idea of ​​creating a wine with these characteristics was born two years ago during a chat between friends at his home in California, United States.