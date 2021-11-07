What does Pumas need to qualify for the Liguilla?

Pumas UNAM came to the game in front of Santos Laguna with the illusion that was born after four days in a row without knowing defeat. But 16 minutes into the duel, those illusions fell apart like a house of cards. Now, and after an unexpected win at home, the university students only have to pray to be in the next round.

At this point in the tournament, all the teams have the same amount of disputed commitments. Those led by Andrés Lillini remain in box 15 of the classification with 18 points in the absence of a day to close the regular calendar in this first stage of the championship.

However, and despite the 0-3 in Ciudad Universitaria against the ‘laguneros, UNAM still has a remote possibility of writing its name among the top 12 classified. For this, a series of results must be given on matchday 17, starting with a feline victory against Cruz Azul next Sunday.

Mazatlán, Atlético San Luis and Pachuca They compete with Pumas for the last places that give access to reclassification. The new franchise has already played its game, against Chivas, who qualified for the play-off with the victory. The potosinos in turn face Santos Laguna, and the university students will link a victory for the lagoons or also an equality between both teams.

The Tuzos will face off against Xolos, and as in the previous cases, Pumas is served by the tie or victory of the Tijuana men. If all these scenarios are met, adding to a hypothetical Auriazul victory against La Maquina, Lillini’s troop may be in the next round. However, if any of these matches does not take place in the proposed scenario, Pumas will be out of the Liguilla for the second tournament in a row. Also, the Xolos vs. Pachuca will be played one day before the Pumas game, and in case of adverse results for university interests, on Sunday they could go to CU with nothing at stake.