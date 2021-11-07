what do we know about the spin off of John Wick with Ana de Armas

With a new sequel and the announced prequel series The Continental in process, the John Wick universe is experiencing a moment of expansion. He had his own Big Bang seven years ago, with John Wick (Another Day to Kill). Its budget was tight and it had a discreet premiere, but Keanu Reeves’ charisma as the deadly assassin and action scenes that changed the way of understanding the genre made it John wick in a promising franchise. It also had an enigmatic and fascinating universe where crime and glamor they intertwine in the manner of a James Bond movie.

The success of John wick it is largely due to the way that Chad Stahelski and David Leitch understand action scenes as an armed continuation of dance movements. So it is not surprising that they have chosen the theme of the dance and the title of Ballerina for the first movie spin-off of the franchise.

This is all we know of Ballerina. It’s not much, but the announcement that it could star Ana de Armas has already placed it among our most desired projects.

‘Ballerina’: Release date

At this time Ballerina It is in full pre-production and confirming its cast, so it is early to put a date.

We can estimate that the spin-off will see the light after the premiere of John wick 4 in May 2022 and near the launch on Starz of The Continental, the prequel series to the franchise, which will be available on Disney Plus later in 2022. We will have to wait.

‘Ballerina’: Plot

The only official data that we know of Ballerina they do not even give to reconstruct a synopsis. We only know that it will be about a young murderer who seeks revenge on the murderers of her family. I mean, more or less the plot of all John Wick movies and 99.99 percent of action movies.

However, the known universe of John Wick allows us to put doors to the field. On John Wick 3: Parabellum We were able to verify that there was a real basis for associating the action of the saga and the dance. After they had put a price on the protagonist’s head, John Wick went to ask the Ruska Roma (the Russian mafia) for help. His meeting with the Director (Anjelica Huston) took place in a theater where they are training ballet dancers.

Ballet dancers trained by the Russian mafia in a school of assassins. That environment and one of those dancers will be the protagonists of Ballerina.

‘Ballerina’: A cast that Ana de Armas could lead

At the time, just announced the project of Ballerina, there was speculation as to whether actress and dancer Unity Phelan could play the title role. It was the actress we saw dancing on stage in John wick 3 and appeared in the end credits under the name “ballerina.” However, this was the first role for Unity, which is mainly dedicated to its work in the New York Ballet company, so if it reappeared it would be very strange if it were with such a weighty role.

Recently Deadline has learned that who can get to play Ballerina is Ana de Armas, who is currently in negotiations for the role. If the talks are successful, the actress could win her own action franchise.

We have already seen the combative style of Ana de Armas, honoring her surname, in No time to die. She is elegant, witty and agile with the naturalness of a seemingly careless dancer who nails every figure.

The truth is that since its appearance in Blade Runner 2049 and in Back daggers, Ana de Armas’s career is unleashed. In addition to the latest James Bond movie, she has played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and will appear in the next film by Marvel brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo: The Gray Man.

As for Keanu Reeves, it is unclear if he will have any supporting roles in the film, will limit himself to making a fleeting appearance or will not make it into it. What is clear is that it will not monopolize the prominence of Ballerina.

Of the known faces of the John Wick universe who is most likely to reappear in Ballerina is Anjelica Huston, the Director of Ruska Roma. But it is still to be confirmed, and there are many different possibilities that would give more or less weight to his character.

‘Ballerina’: director Len Wiseman and the rest of the team

The creator of John Wick, Chad Stahelski, has given the job of directing this spin-off to Len Wiseman, whom we all know from the saga Underworld with which he turned Kate Beckinsale into an action heroine and leather trench coats. Curiously, with an aesthetic similar to that worn by Keanu Reeves himself in Matrix. So it seems like a smart choice for this handover from a new character actor to a woman.

The story is written by Shay Hatten, who has already written John wick 3 and co-wrote Army of the deadby Zack Snyder. With a budget of 50 to 80 million dollars, Ballerina will be produced by Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment, And it will be supervised by Chad Stahelski himself and Keanu Reeves, who is more than satisfied with the choice of Len Wiseman:

I went to dinner with Len and he told me his ideas about ‘Ballerina’ and how he wanted to carry them out. I think he’s a great director, and I think he’s got the tone. I think he understands action and has a visual style that I like. Having him on board, offering a different point of view to the action scenes, the film sets, the characters and how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, is refreshing. We’re not going to continually cheat with ‘kungfu-guns’ or something like that. And because the character is different, we are going to do things differently.

‘Ballerina’: Trailer and images

If we do not know for sure or who is going to play the title role, imagine how long is left to see an official image (or not) or the trailer of Ballerina. Filming has not started yet, but as soon as there are images you will find them here.

